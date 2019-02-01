Royal Enfield Sells Over 70,000 Bikes In January 2019

Royal Enfield posted sales of more than 70,000 bikes in the month of January 2019. In all, Royal Enfield despatched 72,701 motorcycles in the domestic and export markets, although growth over the same month a year ago declined by 7 per cent. In the domestic market alone, Royal Enfield sold 70,872 motorcycles in January 2019, compared to 76,205 bikes sold in January 2018. International sales however showed some improvement in January 2019, with Royal Enfield selling 1,829 motorcycles in January, compared to 1,673 motorcycles sold in global markets in the same month a year ago.

In the period from April 2018 to January, 2019, Royal Enfield's overall sales grew 5 per cent, up from 6,71,328 motorcycles in the period a year ago, to 7,02,637 motorcycles in the same period in 2018-19. Domestic sales in the period from April 2018 to January 2019 grew by 5 per cent, from 6,55,667 to 6,86,773. International sales in the same period were flat, growing only 1 per cent from 15,661 to 15,864 units.

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins have been positioned as the company's global products

Royal Enfield will be looking to improve international sales with the launch of the new 650 Twins in global markets. The bikes have been launched in the US, Europe and South East Asian markets, and sales are expected to pick up from March 2019. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 are the latest models from the Indian motorcycle brand, built around a brand new 648 cc, parallel-twin engine. The 650 Twins are positioned as Royal Enfield's global products and the company will be banking on these two models to strengthen its position as a global leader in the mid-size motorcycle market.

