New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Sales Under Pressure, Eicher Motors Profit Falls 21.6 Per Cent

The slowdown in the auto industry has hit Royal Enfield hard, with Eicher Motors reporting a more than 21 per cent fall in net profit. Revenue also declined by over 6.8 per cent in the same period.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield revenue falls 6.8 per cent in Q1 of FY 2019
  • Royal Enfield sold 1,81,966 motorcycles between April-June 2019
  • Net profit is at Rs. 451.77 crore as against Rs. 576.18 crore a year ago

Eicher Motors, the parent company of motorcycle brand Royal Enfield, has reported a 21.6 per cent fall in net profit in the first quarter of the current financial year. In the April - June period, Eicher Motors has reported ₹ 451.77 crore net profit, as against ₹ 576.18 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The company's revenue declined by 6.8 per cent to ₹ 2,361.24 crore in the same quarter, as against ₹ 2,534.29 crore a year ago, in April-June, 2018.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Sales In June 2019 Drop 22 Per Cent

"The two-wheeler and the CV industry continue to face headwinds on account of weak consumer demand, " said Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors. "Our preparedness for the BS-VI transition continues to be on track and we are on course to meet regulatory timelines. In the CV industry, sales have been low due to the weak demand on account of economic slowdown and liquidity and it is also witnessing heavy discounting."

0 Comments

Commercial vehicle sales may be one thing, but Royal Enfield, Eicher Motors' profitable motorcycle brand, is also feeling the pressure. Sales of Royal Enfield motorcycles, the undisputed leader in the 350-500 cc motorcycle segment, have been under pressure for the past several months, after a prolonged positive sales run in the last couple of years. However, since the beginning of 2019, Royal Enfield has been posting negative growth with volumes far from the glory days when monthly sales had touched over 70,000 units.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 29.91 - 30.14 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.89 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.58 - 20.02 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Bajaj Auto Hikes Prices Across Motorcycle Range In India
Bajaj Auto Hikes Prices Across Motorcycle Range In India
India Exclusive Review: BMW X7 xDrive30d
India Exclusive Review: BMW X7 xDrive30d
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities