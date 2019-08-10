New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Revises Service Interval To Reduce Ownership Cost

Royal Enfield has revised the service interval and the oil change interval on its motorcycles with the unit construction engine, which will help reduce the cost of ownership by 40 per cent over three years.

The ownership reduction will be applicable to the Royal Enfield Bullet, Classic & the Thunderbird

Having launched the new variants of the Bullet 350 recently at ₹ 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom), Royal Enfield has gone a step further and revised the service interval across its motorcycle range in a bid to reduce the cost of ownership. The bike maker has announced that it will commence the use of a new set of processes and technology, coupled with a new mix of semi-synthetic oil, for servicing. These initiatives will now increase the service interval on its motorcycles from the current three months/3000 km to six months/5000 km.

In addition, Royal Enfield has also increased the oil change interval to 12 months or 10,000 km, from the current six months or 5000 km. The move is aimed to bring down the overall service intervention required by a motorcycle in a year, thereby reducing the cost of ownership by about 40 per cent over a period of three years.

43vqsiv8

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 variants also fall under the new service interval

The new initiative though is limited to the newer unit construction engine motorcycles and not the older cast iron versions. This includes the Royal Enfield Bullet, Classic and the Thunderbird range, and does not extend to the Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 motorcycles. The 650 Twins have a service interval of 12 months or 5000 km, whichever is earlier.

The reduction in the cost of ownership comes at a time when Royal Enfield's sales are at its lowest in three years. The newly launched Bullet 350 variants make the brand more accessible to the masses in a bid to encourage potential owners amidst a struggling auto market.

