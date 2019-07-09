New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Opens Authorised Service Centres In Lahaul And Spiti

Royal Enfield riders travelling on the Manali-Leh highway, as well as to the Spiti Valley will have access to two new authorised service centres located in Kaza and Keylong.

Royal Enfield has inaugurated two new service centres in Kaza and Keylong in Himachal Pradesh

Highlights

  • The new service centres are located in Keylong and Kaza
  • The Keylong service centre is on the Manali-Leh highway
  • The Kaza service centre will help riders riding through Spiti Valley

Royal Enfield riders heading to the high Himalayas have something else to cheer about now. The company has just inaugurated two high altitude authorised service stations - one on the hugely popular Manali-Leh highway leading to Ladakh, and one in Kaza, the sib-divisional headquarters of the remote Spiti Valley. The two new service centres in Himachal Pradesh, one in Keylong, and the other one in Kaza, will cater to thousands of Royal Enfield motorcyclists travelling over high mountain passes to Ladakh and through Spiti Valley. With these two new service centres, Royal Enfield now has a total of 13 authorised service centres in Himachal Pradesh, and 943 across the country.

"The Himalayas has been the spiritual home to Royal Enfield, and for over 60 years, riding enthusiasts have traversed these mountains on our motorcycles. Over the last few years, we have seen an increase in the number of people riding to the Himalayas on Royal Enfields. With the expansion of our service network in Himachal Pradesh at Kaza and Keylong, we have ensured that riders get adequate support even at high altitudes and challenging terrains. With places like Leh, Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti getting featured on every rider's bucket list, these service centres will cater to riders travelling to Leh region from any of the two routes - via Manali or Shimla," said Shaji Koshy, Head - India Business, Royal Enfield.

re himalayan odyssey 2

Every summer, thousands of Royal Enfield riders ride across the high mountain passes to Spiti Valley and Ladakh

Both the service centres offer full service facilities with over four service bays and a crew of fully trained and authorized Royal Enfield service personnel providing support to all riders on these routes. Royal Enfield has an established network of dealerships across India, including remote locations in Ladakh and rest of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim among others. Royal Enfield is one of the largest selling motorcycle brands in the mid-size segment in India. In June 2019, Royal Enfield sales dropped 22 per cent amidst a slowdown in the auto sector in India. But the company still despatched nearly 60,000 bikes in that month. In June 2018, Royal Enfield had sold 74,477 units.

