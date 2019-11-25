Royal Enfield Launches Online Motorcycle Configurator

Royal Enfield has launched an online motorcycle configurator which allows a customer to customise his Royal Enfield motorcycle with different colours, accessories, fitments and see how his or her final motorcycle looks like before he/she goes on to purchase the model. Royal Enfield will offer a range of factory fitted accessories on its motorcycles which will be homologated as well. All motorcycle accessories will have a two-year warranty too. The company recently launched its 'Make Your Own' customisation program which allows customers to give a personalised touch to their motorcycles. . This will allow customers to create a unique look and feel for their Royal Enfield bikes.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Launches 'Make Your Own' Customisation Program

(The Royal Enfield online configurator is available only in 6 cities across India)

The accessories on offer include engine guards, panniers, rear luggage rack and even touring seat options. There will be ARAI compliant alloy wheels and multiple options for fuel tank and side panel stickers as well. The 'Make Your Own' personalisation program will be offered on the Classic 350 to begin with and then on other models too. In the first phase, 'Make Your Own' will be rolled out in 141 stores across 6 cities in India which are Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

(The online configurator allows the customer to choose accessories and colour options for their motorcycles)

The online configurator is offered on the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Classic 350 and Classic 500. Royal Enfield will offer the online configurator on the Thunderbird range, Himalayan and the Bullet range soon. At present, the online configurator works only for cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune along with Delhi as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.