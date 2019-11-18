New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Launches 'Make Your Own' Customisation Program In India

Royal Enfield has launched a brand new customisation program which is called 'Make Your Own'. It aims to offer complete personalisation of Royal Enfield motorcycles right when the motorcycle is booked!

The 'Make Your Own' customisation program will be offered on Classic 350 to begin with

Highlights

  • All accessories get a 2-year warranty & will be homologated too
  • The 'Make Your Own' program will be offered in 141 stores across India
  • Royal Enfield will also offer this program on its other models soon

Royal Enfield has launched a one-of-its-kind personalisation program called 'Make Your Own', which allows customers to customise their motorcycles right when they book the unit at the dealership. Royal Enfield will offer a range of factory fitted accessories on its motorcycles which will be homologated as well. This will allow customers to create a unique look and feel for their Royal Enfield motorcycles. All motorcycle accessories will have a two-year warranty too.

Speaking about the new initiative, Vinod Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield said "Personalising and accessorising one's motorcycle is almost like a holy ritual for an avid motorcyclist, and Royal Enfield motorcycles have lent themselves beautifully to customisation over the years. Our riding community and enthusiasts have always inspired us to boldly bring in new ideas and initiatives. Make Your Own is a unique project and a reflection of our creative riding community that has inspired us. With Make Your Own, buyers will be able to book and customise their motorcycle in just a few easy steps right at booking stage. This new initiative allows customers to engage closely with the brand and experience more avenues with accessories and personalisation. We want our customers to have a more immersive experience at our stores, while being able to express their own unique personalities through their motorcycles".

The 'Make Your Own' personalisation program will be offered on the Classic 350 to begin with and then on other models too. In the first phase, 'Make Your Own' will be rolled out in 141 stores across 6 cities in India which are Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

The accessories on offer include engine guards, panniers, rear luggage rack and even touring seat options. There will be ARAI compliant alloy wheels and multiple options for fuel tank and side panel stickers as well.

