Royal Enfield Showcases Two New Custom Builds

Royal Enfield unveiled two new custom builds at the fifth edition of the Wheels and Waves festival in France between 14-18 June 2017. The festival is Europe's landmark surfing and motorcycling event, and was held in Biarritz, France. Royal Enfield participated in this event for the third time, displaying two exclusive renditions - 'Surf Racer' and 'Gentleman Brat', along with its range of motorcycles and gear. The Surf Racer is based on the Royal Enfield Continental GT, while the Gentleman Brat is built on the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Royal Enfield Gentleman Brat

The Wheels and Waves festival is a melting pot for all things around motorcycles, hipsters, customs, community, surf and sand, with a gathering of over 15000 visitors and participants over five days and four locations. Over the years the festival has become a bridge that connects the multifaceted world of motorcycles with skate and surf culture, through philosophy, music and style.

Royal Enfield Gentleman Brat

At Wheels and Waves 2017, Royal Enfield unveiled its latest custom builds developed in collaboration with Sinroja Motorcycles, based in Leicester, UK. The Surf Racer is Royal Enfield's rendition of the Continental GT cafe racer inspired by the Sun and sand lifestyle. The Surf Racer is based on Royal Enfield Continental GT, and strips it down to the essence of a classic café racer - the ultimate super light retro racing experience. At its core is a tuned motor, taking the original 535cc single motor and adding a higher lift cam, machined piston barrels for higher compression and a new inlet manifold. Air gets sucked in through a Dellorto carb conversion, and spent gasses are fired out the under seat "jet" style tail exhaust.

Royal Enfield Surf Racer

The Surf Racer has a half fairing floating above 17-inch performance rims, with upside down forks and an under engine rear shock, turning the rider into a speeding bullet. Simple design coupled with bold graphics express a stylish and artistic approach to racing heritage, emphasized by premium material and high level of quality details, a Sinroja hallmark, that adds more than just a touch of class. Surf Racer is the perfect machine to race the sunset.

The Gentleman Brat is a custom based motorcycle on Royal Enfield's latest non-extreme adventure tourer, the Himalayan, which further brings out its idea - it's not about performance, it's about fun. A custom motorcycle equally at home, romping along the surf line and parked up in front of a classy beach side restaurant. The Himalayan is an adventure tool, and the Gentleman's Brat keeps that spirit of going anywhere - stripping away all the extras to reveal a tight, compact and irreverent machine. It has 16-inch rims with fat white wall tires that add a bit of muscular appeal, while a cream over grey paint scheme blends the durable with the refined.

Royal Enfield unveils Sinroja custom builds

Royal Enfield says: "An upgraded suspension adds capability, while its impeccable detailing, premium leather, and machined aluminum finishes that marks it as a luxury vehicle...with a sense of humor."