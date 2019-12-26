New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Introduces Ride Sure Extended Warranty Program

Royal Enfield has introduced a new extended warranty program called Ride Sure, which offers a four-year warranty on Royal Enfield bikes, up to 50,000 km.

Updated:
The Royal Enfield Ride Sure extended warranty program offers warranty for 4 years/50,000 km

Highlights

  • Extended warranty on Royal Enfield bikes up to 4 years/50,000 km
  • Basic, Basic Plus and Premium warranty packages offered
  • Basic Plus and Premium also offer Roadside Assistance

Royal Enfield has introduced a new extended warranty program called 'Ride Sure' for the company's motorcycles, which offers additional two-year warranty, over the standard two-year warranty. Under the new extended warranty program, Royal Enfield motorcycles will come with warranty coverage of four years, or 50,000 km, whichever is achieved before. The Ride Sure extended warranty plan is further divided into three categories - Basic, Basic Plus and Premium, each with different costs and services. Pricing for the extended warranty program will vary across different models.

The Basic package offers an extended warranty from 3 years/30,000 km to 4 years/50,000 km. The Basic Plus package gives customers the same 4 years/50,000 km extended warranty, but with the addition of Road Side Assistance (RSA) for four years. The Premium package offers the extended warranty for 4 years/50,000 km, with RSA, and free replacement of brake pads, accelerator cables and clutch cables. Under the terms and conditions of the extended warranty, the replacement of parts will be done only if they have been worn out through normal usage. The extended warranty package covers most mechanical parts, including the engine, transmission, fuel injectors, crankcase, fuel pump, ECU and oil pump.

Royal Enfield customers will need to purchase the Ride Sure extended warranty program from an authorised Royal Enfield dealer. And customers will need to follow the Royal Enfield recommended service schedule to avail of the extended warranty. Externally damaged parts, or damages due to accidents, will not be covered under the extended warranty. The extended warranty program is applicable on all Royal Enfield models, except the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.

TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Launched In Nepal
TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Launched In Nepal
