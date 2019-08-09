Royal Enfield has added a new version of the Bullet 350 to its fleet and the motorcycle is priced at ₹ 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the brand's most affordable offering currently to go on sale. The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 range comes with styling updates and new colour options in a bid to appeal to a wider set of buyers. The new variant is also about ₹ 11,000 cheaper than the standard Bullet 350, and about ₹ 22,000 more affordable than the Bullet 350 ES. Bookings for the new RE Bullet 350 variants starts from today across the company's dealerships.

The new colours are complemented by the blacked out engines & other chrome panels on the Bullet 350 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 1.33 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The new variants of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 include a host of styling changes and cost saving measures. The fuel tank is now covered in three new colour schemes including Bullet Silver, Sapphire Blue and the Onyx Black. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ES will be available in Jet Black, Regal Red, Royal Blue colour options in addition to the current Maroon and Silver variants. Barring the all-black version, the new colours come with a black finished engine among other body panels minimising the use of chrome. You can also see the RE logo sticker on the fuel tank instead of the 3D badge that adorns the more expensive variants. The spoked wheels get the black treatment too instead of chrome. Other equipment has been carried over including the elongated seat, flat handlebar, instrument console and more.

Mechanically, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 remains the same drawing power from the 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned 19 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike uses telescopic forks up front for its suspension duties with twin shocks at the rear. Stopping power comes from a disc brake up front and a drum unit at the rear with single-channel ABS.

The black shade continues to come with the chrome engine

The more affordable version of the Bullet 350 comes at a time when the brand is struggling to gain volumes. The manufacturer recorded its lowest sales in two years under 50,000 units, as the brand and the auto industry is finding it difficult to improve sales. The new variants then can be seen as a stop-gap measure to improve sales till the market situation improves. The asking price is the lowest seen on any Royal Enfield offering seen in recent times and makes the brand more accessible than ever.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.