New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental GT 650 Prices Announced For The US

Prices for the Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 start at $5799 in the US, making for competitive pricing, while India prices could start from under Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

View Photos
The Royal Enfield Interceptor ad and Continental GT 650 will come to India by the end of 2018

We finally rode the much awaited Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650, but what's equally awaited is the pricing on both these motorcycles. Marking the global launch of the 650 Twins, Royal Enfield has announced prices of the new motorcycles for the US market with the MSRP (max selling retail price) for the Interceptor starting at $5799 (about ₹ 4.21 lakh), while that in the Continental GT 650 starts at $5999 (about ₹ 4.36 lakh). Prices vary in the US depending on the colour scheme and can go as high as $6749 (about ₹ 4.90 lakh) for the chrome edition.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

₹ 3.5 - 4 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Oct 2018

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review

For the US market, Royal Enfield is also offered three years warranty and Roadside assistance (RSA). The 650s are priced at a premium of about ₹ 22,000 over the Classic 500 in the US. Now those are attractive prices even by US standards, but what makes this interesting is that the Indian prices can be expected to be extremely competitive, even though the difference between the 500 and 650s won't be that marginal in India.

The introductory pricing, as it is likely to be at the time of launch, could start a shade below ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 when it goes on sale in India towards the end of this year. The ₹ 3 lakh price bracket currently has products like the BMW G 310 R, KTM 390 Duke and the Kawasaki Ninja 300.

The first impressions are quite appealing on the Royal Enfield 650 Twins. Built on a completely new chassis, the bikes are powered by a 648 cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected parallel-twin motor tuned to produce 47 bhp at 7250rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and also gets a slip-assist clutch. Over 40 Nm of torque is available from 2500 rpm and the power curve is linear in a bid to offer sustained performance.

0 Comments

The RE 650 Twins can hit a top speed of 163 kmph, the fastest for any production Royal Enfield yet. With respect to the suspension set-up, the bikes get telescopic forks up front and gas charged twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from a single 320 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. ABS is offered as standard on the Interceptor and Continental GT 650.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Royal Enfield Interceptor Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 prices Royal Enfield 650 Twins Royal Enfield

Latest News

Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental GT 650 Prices Announced For The US
Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental GT 650 Prices Announced For The US
Volkswagen Group Inaugurates New Regional Distribution Centre Near Pune
Volkswagen Group Inaugurates New Regional Distribution Centre Near Pune
2019 Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.95 Crore
2019 Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.95 Crore
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Launched In India
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Launched In India
Mahindra S201 Caught Testing In India Again
Mahindra S201 Caught Testing In India Again
India-Spec Nissan Kicks To Be Unveiled In October; Launch In Early 2019
India-Spec Nissan Kicks To Be Unveiled In October; Launch In Early 2019
Ducati 959 Panigale Corse Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.20 Lakh
Ducati 959 Panigale Corse Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.20 Lakh
Toyota Likely To Introduce Android Auto On Its Range Soon
Toyota Likely To Introduce Android Auto On Its Range Soon
Mercedes-Benz To Open Its 100th Dealership In India In 2018
Mercedes-Benz To Open Its 100th Dealership In India In 2018
Volvo Halts Iran Truck Assembly Due To U.S. Sanctions
Volvo Halts Iran Truck Assembly Due To U.S. Sanctions
Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Honda Consider Price Hikes As Rupee Value Weakens: Report
Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Honda Consider Price Hikes As Rupee Value Weakens: Report
BMW And Daimler Mobility Joint Venture To Be Based In Berlin
BMW And Daimler Mobility Joint Venture To Be Based In Berlin
Tesla Model 3 Scores 5-Star Rating In US' NHTSA Crash Test
Tesla Model 3 Scores 5-Star Rating In US' NHTSA Crash Test
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Launch Details Revealed
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Launch Details Revealed
TVS Star City+ Gets New Variant For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 52,907
TVS Star City+ Gets New Variant For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 52,907

Latest Bikes

TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Burgman

Suzuki Burgman

₹ 72,603
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Xtreme 200R

Hero Xtreme 200R

₹ 96,075
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Avenger Street 180

Bajaj Avenger Street 180

₹ 92,827
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
22Motors Flow

22Motors Flow

₹ 82,566
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Aprilia SR 125

Aprilia SR 125

₹ 69,759
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 51,884 - 56,376 *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 72,062 - 83,719 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 58,738 *
Hero Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,175 - 50,351 *
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 63,815 *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Launched In India
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Launched In India
India-Spec Nissan Kicks To Be Unveiled In October; Launch In Early 2019
India-Spec Nissan Kicks To Be Unveiled In October; Launch In Early 2019
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities