Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental GT 650 Prices Announced For The US

We finally rode the much awaited Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650, but what's equally awaited is the pricing on both these motorcycles. Marking the global launch of the 650 Twins, Royal Enfield has announced prices of the new motorcycles for the US market with the MSRP (max selling retail price) for the Interceptor starting at $5799 (about ₹ 4.21 lakh), while that in the Continental GT 650 starts at $5999 (about ₹ 4.36 lakh). Prices vary in the US depending on the colour scheme and can go as high as $6749 (about ₹ 4.90 lakh) for the chrome edition.

For the US market, Royal Enfield is also offered three years warranty and Roadside assistance (RSA). The 650s are priced at a premium of about ₹ 22,000 over the Classic 500 in the US. Now those are attractive prices even by US standards, but what makes this interesting is that the Indian prices can be expected to be extremely competitive, even though the difference between the 500 and 650s won't be that marginal in India.

The introductory pricing, as it is likely to be at the time of launch, could start a shade below ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 when it goes on sale in India towards the end of this year. The ₹ 3 lakh price bracket currently has products like the BMW G 310 R, KTM 390 Duke and the Kawasaki Ninja 300.

The first impressions are quite appealing on the Royal Enfield 650 Twins. Built on a completely new chassis, the bikes are powered by a 648 cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected parallel-twin motor tuned to produce 47 bhp at 7250rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and also gets a slip-assist clutch. Over 40 Nm of torque is available from 2500 rpm and the power curve is linear in a bid to offer sustained performance.

The RE 650 Twins can hit a top speed of 163 kmph, the fastest for any production Royal Enfield yet. With respect to the suspension set-up, the bikes get telescopic forks up front and gas charged twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from a single 320 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. ABS is offered as standard on the Interceptor and Continental GT 650.

