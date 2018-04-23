Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: The Bike That Caught Prince William's Attention

Last week, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William seemed to be quite taken in by the retro looks of the upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. At a reception welcoming Commonwealth leaders to Britain, Prince William checked out the Interceptor 650 displayed at the event, and even spent some time talking to Royal Enfield big boss Siddhartha Lal. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is one of two all-new motorcycle models which will be launched by Royal Enfield, both in the UK and in India. Here's a look at all you need to know about the upcoming Interceptor 650, a bike that caught the attention of Prince William.

(Prince William interacting with Siddharth Lal, CEO & MD Eicher Motors) (Prince William interacting with Siddharth Lal, CEO & MD Eicher Motors)

The Interceptor name is not all-new for Royal Enfield. In fact, the name Interceptor first was used on a Royal Enfield as early as the 1960s, and continued in production till about 1970. The first Royal Enfield Interceptor was launched with a 692 cc vertical-twin engine from Royal Enfield's Constellation model. And in 1962, the 750 Interceptor was launched which continued until the end of its production in 1970. The upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 pays homage to the original 1962 Royal Enfield 750 Interceptor, which came with a crankshaft that was dynamically balanced from the factory. It was what set the first 750 Interceptors apart from other British twins of that era, and the 750 Interceptor was known to have one of the smoothest British twin engines of its time. (Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 In Chrome) (Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 In Chrome) The upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will be based on an all-new 648 cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine which makes maximum power of 47 bhp at 7,100 rpm and peak torque of 52 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The new engine gets a 270-degree firing order, which is more in line with the classic 'thump' of the Royal Enfield single-cylinder engines we are familiar with. But the new 650 cc twin will have a typical twin cylinder sound, more like a v-twin than a Japanese in-line twin. The counterbalanced engine is expected to be a smooth unit, and with a top speed of around 160 kmph, the Interceptor 650 will have decent long distance ability with easy ergonomics. Royal Enfield is expected to launch both the 650 cc twins in India in the next few months, and the Interceptor 650 will be the bike which will attract a lot of attention here in India as well. We expect prices in the range of ₹ 3.5-3.75 lakh (ex-showroom). If Royal Enfield manages to price the Interceptor 650 at that price range, this one certainly will make a very interesting proposition to a lot of motorcycle lovers.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Enfield Twitter

