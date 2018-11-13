Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: What To Expect

After waiting for a little over a year, Royal Enfield will finally introduce the highly anticipated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India on November 14, 2018. The bikes were first showcased at EICMA 2017, followed by its domestic showcase at RE Rider Mania the same year. Since then, we've spoken a lot about the Royal Enfield 650 Twins which mark a new chapter for Royal Enfield not only in India but globally as well. We've also ridden the motorcycles on the sunny highways of California, US, and were quite impressed with what they have to offer. With prices yet to be revealed, a lot is riding on the 650 Twins. With the launch just a day away, here's what you can expect from the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.

(The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is promising, but pricing will be key)

Design

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 borrow heavily from the original motorcycles of 1960-70s. The bikes are retro in design, underpinned by an all-new frame developed by RE subsidiary Harris Performance in the UK. The chassis has been optimised to offer excellent handling without compromising on comfort. Both the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 measure 1024 mm in height, and have a ground clearance of 174 mm. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will have a fuel tank capacity of 12.5 litres, while the Interceptor 650's fuel tank will be slightly larger at 13.7 litres. The twin pea-shooter exhausts finished in chrome add the retro touch on the motorcycles.

(Different variants will have different decals and colour options; the mechanicals remain the same)

Engine

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are based on the brand new 649 cc, air and oil cooled, parallel-twin engine that belts out 47 bhp at 7250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. About 80 per cent of the torque is available from 2500 rpm and a flat torque curve results in ample power all thee way till about 6000 rpm. Sending power to the rear wheels is a 6-speed gearbox that comes with a slipper clutch, for a lighter lever operation. The bikes are capable of speeds in excess of 160 kmph.

(The fit and finish on the Continental GT 650 is immaculate)

Suspension and Braking

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 will come with the conventional 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers for the rear suspension. Braking will be handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. Both bikes will come with dual-channel ABS as standard. The bikes will also ride on large 18-inch wheels wire-spoked wheels.

(The 650 cc engine has been developed in partnership with Harris Performance)

Different Ergonomics

While both motorcycles share the same chassis and engine, the bikes will appeal to a different set of riders. The RE Interceptor 650 is designed as a relaxed cruiser with a more comfortable riding position complete with a tall and wide handlebar, centre-set footpegs and a comfortable seat. Meanwhile, the Continental GT 650 is slightly more aggressive with rear-set footpegs and clip-on handlebars that make for a more dedicated riding position. The seat height is also taller on the CGT 650 at 804 mm, as opposed to the Interceptor's 790 mm.

(The RE Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 mark a new era for the brand)

Accessories

An integral part of the RE-verse in today's times, both new offerings will come with a host of additional gear on offer. This includes apparel, accessories, merchandise, motorcycle safety gear and more. Royal Enfield will not only sell you the motorcycle but a lifestyle around it that you can flaunt in more ways than you think.

Pricing

This one is a big question for RE fans and potential buyers alike. A market-disrupting price tag has been promised, which means that the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 just might be the most affordable twin-cylinder motorcycles to go on sale in India. They will surely be the most affordable 650 cc bikes to be on sale. A price tag around ₹ 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom) is possible for the Interceptor 650, while the Continental GT 650 is likely to command a premium of ₹ 10,000-15,000. The bikes will also be available in a number of versions including Standard, Custom and Chrome, so do expect prices to increase depending on the variant.

We will be bringing all the details live from the launch event tomorrow evening. So make sure to catch all the action here for the new Interceptor and Continental GT 650.

