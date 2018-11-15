Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

With the launch of the new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer has finally brought in its first modern parallel-twin motorcycles to India. Launched at a starting price of ₹ 2.5 lakh for the Interceptor and ₹ 2.65 lakh for the Continental GT (ex-showroom, Delhi), the bikes are quite aggressively priced and are expected to open new avenues for Royal Enfield, in both domestic as well as global markets. Interestingly, as of now, the bikes don't exactly have any direct rivals in the Indian market, especially at this price point.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor comes at a starting price of ₹ 2.5 lakh

However, if we look at the cruiser space, the only competition we can think of is the Kawasaki Vulcan S, which is priced almost twice as much at ₹ 5.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). So, based purely on the price tags, two other motorcycles that we think the bikes will be compared to are the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R.

Together with the Interceptor 650, the Continental GT 650 could possibly disrupt the middleweight segment

Both the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 come in three variants - Standard, Classic, and Custom. The former is offered at ₹ 2.55 lakh for the single-tone Standard variant, ₹ 2.57 lakh for the dual tone Classic trim and ₹ 2.70 lakh for the top-end Custom chrome option. Similarly, the Continental GT 650 is priced starting at ₹ 2.65 lakh for the Standard variant, ₹ 2.72 lakh for the classic version and ₹ 2.85 lakh for the similar chrome finished Custom trim. The on-road price of the base models is under ₹ 3 lakh for the Interceptor 650 and just a tad over that mark for the Continental GT 650. Powering both the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 is a new 649 cc, air and oil cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out 47 bhp at 7250 rpm and develops 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm.

2017 KTM 390 Duke is offered in one variant which is priced at ₹ 2.44 lakh

Compared to it, the KTM 390 Duke is only offered in one variant which is priced at ₹ 2.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The bike is completely different compared to the Interceptor 650 or the Continental GT 650, but in terms of the power and torque figures, the bike is almost at par with the REs despite being a single-cylinder. The 390 Duke is powered by a 373 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 44 bhp at 9000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm.

The BMW G 310 R is the most expensive compared to the 650 Twins and 390 Duke

On the other hand, the BMW G 310 R naked bike is the more expensive one at ₹ 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and has more in common with the KTM 390 Duke, than the 650 twins. Like the KTM 390 Duke, the BMW G 310 R also comes with a single-cylinder engine. Interestingly enough, the G 310 R is dearer than both the Royal Enfield 650 Twins as well as the KTM 390 Duke, however, it makes the least amount of power and torque. The bike is powered by a 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine which pumps out 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

