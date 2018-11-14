Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Prices Leaked; Starts At Rs. 2.34 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Prices Leaked; Starts At ₹ 2.34 Lakh

Prices for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have been leaked online and the motorcycle starts at a highly competitive sticker price of Rs. 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are all set to be launched in a few hours from now. RE has kept the prices hidden for the big day today, but a leaked price sheet has made its way online revealing the prices on the motorcycles. According to the leaked image, prices for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 start at ₹ 2.34 lakh for the standard version, while the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 starts at a price of ₹ 2.49 lakh (all-prices, ex-showroom). Those are truly breathtaking prices for the motorcycles and by far the most affordable twin-cylinders to go on sale in India.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

₹ 3.5 - 4 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Nov 2018

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is at ₹ 2.34 lakh for the Orange Crush, Mark Three Black and Silver Spectre colours of the standard range, while Ravishing Red and White and Red colours are priced at ₹ 2.41 lakh, part of the Classic range. The custom Interceptor 650 Chrome is priced at ₹ 2.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 starts at a price tag of ₹ 2.49 lakh for the Black Magic shade, while the grey and black paint scheme and queen white colours are priced at ₹ 2.56 lakh. The Continental GT 650 Ventura Blue is priced at ₹ 2.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), same as the chrome version.

(Together with the Interceptor 650, the Continental GT 650 could possibly disrupt the middleweight segment)

The prices will make the new Royal Enfield 650 Twins a complete game disrupter in the middleweight segment and also for the competition. In comparison, the KTM 390 Duke is cheaper by ₹ 20,000, but the BMW G 310 R is about ₹ 66,000 more expensive than the standard Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

It is likely that these prices will be introductory, but even then they are extremely competitive undercutting every 650 cc offering on sale. For the price, the bikes come with a completely new 649 cc parallel-twin engine with 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque, newly developed chassis, dual-channel ABS, 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch and more. The bike is by far the most powerful RE offering to go on sale in modern times.

Stay tuned for all the information from the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launch event.

