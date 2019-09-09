New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Get Price Hikes

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 get a marginal price hike. This is the first time that both motorcycles are getting a price hike since they were launched in November 2018.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
This is the first time that Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its 650 Twins

Highlights

  • The price hike ranges from Rs. 5,762 to Rs. 6,483
  • All models of the Royal Enfield 650 Twins see a price hike
  • The most expensive model is the Continental GT 650 with chrome finish

Royal Enfield has marginally hiked the prices of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in India. The Royal Enfield 650 Twins get an increase of ₹ 5,762 till ₹ 6,483 across the board, depending on the models. This is the first time that Royal Enfield has increased the price of its 650 Twins ever since they were launched in November 2018. But we believe there will be a fresh round of price increase once the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission norms kick in. Here is a list of all Royal Enfield 650 Twins and the increase in prices for each model. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Royal Enfield 650 Twin Models Old Price New Price Increase
Interceptor 650 (Orange/Silver/Mark 3) ₹ 2,50,610 ₹ 2,56,372 ₹ 5,762
Interceptor 650 (Red/Baker Express) ₹ 2,58,109 ₹ 2,64,029 ₹ 5,920
Interceptor 650 (Glitter & Dust) ₹ 2,70,609 ₹ 2,76,791 ₹ 6,182
Continental GT 650 (Black/Blue) ₹ 2,65,609 ₹ 2,71,573 ₹ 5,964
Continental GT 650 (Mayhem/White) ₹ 2,73,109 ₹ 2,79,329 ₹ 6,220
Continental GT 650 (Chrome) ₹ 2,85,609 ₹ 2,92,092 ₹ 6,483

Also Read: BS6 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Spotted On Test

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Bullet 350

Thunderbird 350X

Interceptor 650

Himalayan

Classic 500

Continental GT 650

Thunderbird 350

Bullet 500

Classic Desert Storm

Thunderbird 500X

Classic Chrome

Thunderbird 500

The company has already begun testing BS6 version of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. The test mule looks near identical to the current model, and there seem to be no design changes or any new styling additions to the bike. The only difference in the test mule seems to be the exhaust design. The twin exhausts of the Continental GT 650 on the prototype test mule are fitted with small extensions, but we aren't sure at this stage if this change will be carried forward into the final production spec BS-VI model Continental GT 650.

e4apqg4c

(Both models get a price hike for the first time since they were launched in November 2018)

0 Comments

Both Royal Enfield 650 Twins get the same 649 cc, parallel-twin, air and oil-cooled engine which pumps 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and churns out 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. Both the 650 Twins are powered by the same engine and get a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox and are capable of speeds of over 160 kmph. There aren't expected to be any major changes in the drivetrain of the BS-VI compliant 650 Twins, except for possibly minor changes in the ECU and throttle bodies.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.45 - 1.96 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.33 - 1.77 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.78 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.78 - 2.99 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.79 - 1.91 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 500
Royal Enfield Classic 500
₹ 1.9 - 2.55 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
₹ 2.94 - 3.15 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
₹ 2.1 - 2.32 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.93 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.39 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 2.01 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 2.03 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Auto Crisis: Passenger Vehicle Sales See Worst Ever Monthly Drop Since 1997-98
Auto Crisis: Passenger Vehicle Sales See Worst Ever Monthly Drop Since 1997-98
Indian FTR 1200 First Ride Review
Indian FTR 1200 First Ride Review
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities