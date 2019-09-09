Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Get Price Hikes

Royal Enfield has marginally hiked the prices of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in India. The Royal Enfield 650 Twins get an increase of ₹ 5,762 till ₹ 6,483 across the board, depending on the models. This is the first time that Royal Enfield has increased the price of its 650 Twins ever since they were launched in November 2018. But we believe there will be a fresh round of price increase once the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission norms kick in. Here is a list of all Royal Enfield 650 Twins and the increase in prices for each model. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Royal Enfield 650 Twin Models Old Price New Price Increase Interceptor 650 (Orange/Silver/Mark 3) ₹ 2,50,610 ₹ 2,56,372 ₹ 5,762 Interceptor 650 (Red/Baker Express) ₹ 2,58,109 ₹ 2,64,029 ₹ 5,920 Interceptor 650 (Glitter & Dust) ₹ 2,70,609 ₹ 2,76,791 ₹ 6,182 Continental GT 650 (Black/Blue) ₹ 2,65,609 ₹ 2,71,573 ₹ 5,964 Continental GT 650 (Mayhem/White) ₹ 2,73,109 ₹ 2,79,329 ₹ 6,220 Continental GT 650 (Chrome) ₹ 2,85,609 ₹ 2,92,092 ₹ 6,483

The company has already begun testing BS6 version of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. The test mule looks near identical to the current model, and there seem to be no design changes or any new styling additions to the bike. The only difference in the test mule seems to be the exhaust design. The twin exhausts of the Continental GT 650 on the prototype test mule are fitted with small extensions, but we aren't sure at this stage if this change will be carried forward into the final production spec BS-VI model Continental GT 650.

(Both models get a price hike for the first time since they were launched in November 2018)

Both Royal Enfield 650 Twins get the same 649 cc, parallel-twin, air and oil-cooled engine which pumps 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and churns out 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. Both the 650 Twins are powered by the same engine and get a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox and are capable of speeds of over 160 kmph. There aren't expected to be any major changes in the drivetrain of the BS-VI compliant 650 Twins, except for possibly minor changes in the ECU and throttle bodies.

