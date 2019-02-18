Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome Variant Deliveries Begin

Three months after launching the 650 Twins, Royal Enfield has started deliveries of the top-notch Interceptor 650 Chrome variant. The company started with the deliveries on February 16 and the first Chrome variant was handed over to a customer in Bengaluru. The second motorcycle was delivered in Delhi on February 17 where it costs Rs 3.12 lakh on-road, almost ₹ 21,000 more expensive than the Standard variant. The ex-showroom, Delhi price for the same is Rs 2.70 lakh.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is on sale in India in three trims- Standard, Dual-Tone and Chrome which are priced at ₹ 2.50 lakh, ₹ 2.57 lakh and ₹ 2.70 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings of the Royal Enfield 650 Twins started in October 2018 for an amount of ₹ 5000 and at present, it is under a waiting period of three months. We have also asked Royal Enfield about the deliveries of the Continental GT 650 and are waiting for the response.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are powered by a new 648 cc, counterbalanced parallel-twin cylinder engine which produces 47 bhp at 7250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. Both the twins are assembled at Royal Enfield's Oragadam plant in Chennai which is its parent company- Eicher's second manufacturing hub in India.

