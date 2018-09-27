Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650: Price Expectation

Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in USA. The prices for the Interceptor 650 start at $ 5,799 or about ₹ 4.2 lakh while the Continental GT 650 prices start at $5,999 or about ₹ 4.36 lakh. Both motorcycles will be available in three variants, which are standard, custom and chrome. We expect all variants of the motorcycles to be launched in India and we are kind of looking forward to ride the 'Chrome' variant especially. The good news is that Royal Enfield will be launching the 650 Twins in India before the end of 2018 and here how we expect them to be priced.

(It is immediately evident that a lot of effort has gone in making the Interceptor 650)

Royal Enfield 650 Twins Prices In USA

Royal Enfield 650 Variants Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650 Standard $5,799 $5,999 Custom $5,999 $6,429 Chrome $6,499 $6,749

We expect the prices of the 650 Twins to start at ₹ 3 lakh mark. Royal Enfield said that the prices will be disruptive. The intent of the interceptor 650 is to be a natural upgrade to the 350s and the 500s and therefore, it will be a motorcycle meant for high volumes and if we read it right, Royal Enfield believes the same and we could see the Interceptor being priced even below ₹ 3 lakh. At that price point, it will be going up against the single-cylinder performance nakeds such as the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R.

It is a tempting option for Royal Enfield loyalists who are looking for an upgrade from their 500s and the idea is to keep them with the brand rather than them looking out for models from other brands. Plus, the RE 650 twins, especially the Interceptor 650 is the one which is expected to sell more so keeping it competitively priced makes even more sense.

(The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Twin Chrome showcased at last year's Rider Mania in Goa)

Expected Royal Enfield 650 Twins Prices In India

Royal Enfield 650 Variants Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650 Standard ₹ 2.8 lakh ₹ 3 lakh Custom ₹ 3.1 lakh ₹ 3.3 lakh Chrome ₹ 3.3 lakh ₹ 3.5 lakh

The Royal Enfield 650 twins are just the beginning and the company has confirmed that it will be using the 650 cc parallel twin engine on more of its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is poised to enter the global market of 300 cc - 600 cc motorcycles with quality products (read our review of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650) and expect the company to create some problems for the likes of Triumph's modern classic range and Ducati's scrambler range as well. To argue, the pricing, performance and maybe even the target audience is different but for someone who is looking to upgrade from a 300 cc model and not looking for a performance motorcycle but for something which offers a more relaxed ride, the RE 650 twins make perfect sense.

