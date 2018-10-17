New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Launch Details Revealed

Royal Enfield will launch the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in India in the middle of November 2018, at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania event that is held annually in Goa.

View Photos
The India launch for Royal Enfield 650 Twins is slated for Mid-November 2018

Highlights

  • Both bikes share the engine and the chassis
  • The bikes were first showcased at the 2017 EICMA Motorcycle Show
  • We expect Royal Enfield to price the 650 twins aggressively

Carandbike has learnt that Royal Enfield will be launching the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 in India sometime on the 13th , 14th or the 15th of November, 2018. Most probably, the company will club the launch of the 650 Twins with its annual event, the 'Royal Enfield Rider Mania'. The Royal Enfield 650 twins have been in coming for the longest time now and we have already ridden them in California and were quite impressed by what the bikes offer as an overall package. The bikes were first officially showcased at last year's EICMA show and Royal Enfield has taken its time to launch the motorcycles in India. The company wants the two motorcycles to be flawless in each and every manner and hence, the delay in the launch.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Thunderbird 350X

Bullet 350

Classic 500

Thunderbird 350

Himalayan

Bullet 500

Thunderbird 500X

Classic Desert Storm

Thunderbird 500

Classic Chrome

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 First Ride Review

Also Read: Royal Enfield 650 Twins: All Questions Answered

d0dpq5p8(The Interceptor 650 is a fantastic product no doubt, but pricing will be key)

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins could be best described as modern classic motorcycles. They are the most powerful motorcycles from Royal Enfield till date. Both the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 share the same engine, chassis, 18-inch wheels and brakes, but motorcycle wears a completely different character and personality. There is no liquid-cooling, ride-by-wire or electronics apart from the dual-channel ABS which is standard. This is probably because it will help Royal Enfield to price the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 competitively.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 First Ride Review

Also Read: Royal Enfield 650 Twins: Price Expectation

s1blt7po(Together with the Interceptor 650, the Continental GT 650 could possibly disrupt the middleweight segment)
0 Comments

Both motorcycles will be available in three variants, which are standard, custom and chrome. We expect all variants of the motorcycles to be launched in India and we are kind of looking forward to ride the 'Chrome' variant especially. We expect the prices of the 650 Twins to start at ₹ 3 lakh mark. Royal Enfield said that the prices will be disruptive. The intent of the interceptor 650 is to be a natural upgrade to the 350s and the 500s and therefore, it will be a motorcycle meant for high volumes and if we read it right, Royal Enfield believes the same and we could see the Interceptor being priced even below ₹ 3 lakh. At that price point, it will be going up against the single-cylinder performance naked motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R. We will update you as soon as we have confirmation on the final date.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Commando
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield
Bullet 500
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj
Avenger Street 220
TAGS :
Royal Enfield Bikes in India Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2018

Latest News

2018 Isuzu MU-X Vs Old MU-X: Spot The Difference
2018 Isuzu MU-X Vs Old MU-X: Spot The Difference
2018 Porsche Cayenne Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Crore
2018 Porsche Cayenne Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Crore
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Launch Details Revealed
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Launch Details Revealed
2018 Porsche Cayenne India Launch: Live Updates, Images, Features
2018 Porsche Cayenne India Launch: Live Updates, Images, Features
Isuzu MU-X Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 26.34 Lakh
Isuzu MU-X Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 26.34 Lakh
SIAM, CII Join Hands To Curb Crop Stubble Burning
SIAM, CII Join Hands To Curb Crop Stubble Burning
2019 BMW S 1000 RR Spotted Testing
2019 BMW S 1000 RR Spotted Testing
MG Motor's India-bound SUV Teased
MG Motor's India-bound SUV Teased
Audi To Pay 800 Million Euros Fine Germany Over Dieselgate Scandal
Audi To Pay 800 Million Euros Fine Germany Over Dieselgate Scandal
VW Says, German Carmakers Have 50 Per cent Chance Of Staying Ahead,
VW Says, German Carmakers Have 50 Per cent Chance Of Staying Ahead,
New Skoda Superb Sportline Launched, Priced at Rs. 28.99 lakh
New Skoda Superb Sportline Launched, Priced at Rs. 28.99 lakh
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Signs Drivers Jerome d'Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein For Season 5
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Signs Drivers Jerome d'Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein For Season 5
2019 Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
2019 Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
Isuzu MU-X Facelift: Price Expectation
Isuzu MU-X Facelift: Price Expectation
2019 Kawasaki Z650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.29 Lakh
2019 Kawasaki Z650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.29 Lakh

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,062
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.45 - 1.72 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.66 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.22 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 500
Royal Enfield Classic 500
₹ 1.9 - 2.55 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.79 - 1.91 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
₹ 1.79 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.11 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.93 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 2.03 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 2.01 Lakh *
View More
x
2018 Porsche Cayenne Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Crore
2018 Porsche Cayenne Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Crore
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Porsche Cayenne India Launch: Live Updates, Images, Features
2018 Porsche Cayenne India Launch: Live Updates, Images, Features
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch Details Revealed
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch Details Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities