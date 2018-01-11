Adding some excitement to the entry-level adventure tourer, Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan Sleet Edition in the country. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet edition is essentially the same model with the camouflage paint job we showed you recently and is priced at ₹ 2,12,666 (on-road, Chennai). The new Himalayan Sleet edition has production limited to just 500 units and will be available exclusively online for bookings with a token amount of ₹ 5000. Prospective customers will need to register online for purchasing the Sleet edition beginning January 12 till January 30, 2017. The sale will go live on January 30 and will be on a first come-first serve basis.

(Bookings for the Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Edition is available online exclusively)

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet edition isn't just a cosmetic upgrade, but also gets an additional Explorer kit as part of the package. The new camouflage paint scheme with shades of grey takes inspiration from the Himalayas, while the Explorer Kit is an assortment of Royal Enfield motorcycle accessories.

(The Sleet Explorer Kit includes panniers, off-road handlebar, engine guard and more)

The Himalayan Sleet Edition Explorer Kit includes pre-fitted 26 litre water resistant aluminium panniers, pannier mounting rails, off-road style aluminium handlebar with cross-brace and bar-end weights, while there is also an engine guard with powder coating finish. The Sleet edition is backed by a 2-year warranty by the manufacturer and is available for purchase for a limited period. With the explorer kit, the Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Edition is about ₹ 28,000 more expensive than the standard version.

(The Himalayan Sleet Edition is about ₹ 28,000 more expensive than the standard version)



Mechanically, the Himalayan Sleet gets no change and continues using the same 411 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine tuned to produce 24 bhp at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4500 rpm. The bike comes equipped with a long-travel suspension setup, while braking performance includes disc brakes at the front and rear. The adventure motorcycle rides on a 21-inch spoke wheel at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the rear, both of which get dual-purpose tyres.

