Royal Enfield Hikes Prices Across 350-500 cc Motorcycle Range By Up To Rs. 1500

New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Hikes Prices Across 350-500 cc Motorcycle Range By Up To ₹ 1500

Royal Enfield has hiked prices across its 350-500 cc motorcycle range, while prices for the newly launched Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 remain unchanged.

View Photos
Prices across the Royal Enfield motorcycle range have been hiked by Rs. 1500

Chennai-based bike maker Royal Enfield has silently updated the prices across its motorcycle range this month. The manufacturer has increased prices on its 350-500 cc line-up by up to ₹ 1500. Royal Enfield is yet to officially announce the price hike, but the dealers are retailing the bikes with the updated prices starting this month. The price increase affects all models including the Bullet 350 and 500, Classic 350 and 500 as well as the Himalayan. Prices for the newly launched Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 remain unchanged.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Sells Over 70,000 Bikes In January 2019

With the new prices in place, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 now starts ₹ ₹ 1.34 lakh, while the Classic 350 ABS is priced at ₹ 1.53 lakh. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Signals Edition has also received the ₹ 1500 hike and is now priced at ₹ 1.63 lakh. Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS is now priced at ₹ 1.80 lakh. The Interceptor 650 continues to be priced at ₹ 2.49 lakh and the Continental GT 650 is priced at ₹ 2.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

The RE Interceptor 650 & CGT 650 continue to be retailed at ₹ 2.49 lakh & ₹ 2.64 lakh respectively

While Royal Enfield has not announced the reason for the price hike, an increase in production costs could be attributed as one of the reasons for the same. The company has been in process of introducing dual-channel ABS since August last year and barring the Bullet 350, all of its models are now equipped with the safety feature. The Bullet will get the upgrade before the April 2019 deadline.

Also Read: Royal Enfield 350 And 500 Trials Scrambler Images Leaked

0 Comments

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is rumoured to bring a new special edition motorcycle sometime later this year. Likely to be badged as the Trials edition, the special edition motorcycle based on the Bullet 350 and 500 was spotted testing and will be a scrambler-style version of the retro bike. A launch date for the new offering is yet to be confirmed, but expect the bike to arrive sometime later this year.

