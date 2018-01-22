Royal Enfield Garage Cafe Inaugurated In Goa

Royal Enfield has inaugurated its first ever Royal Enfield Garage Cafe in Arpora - Baga, Goa. The Garage Cafe is a massive 120-seater cafe and exhibits a Royal Enfield motorcycle museum and exhibition area, an exclusive gear store, a motorcycle customisation area, and a service bay. According to Royal Enfield, the Garage Cafe is "a catalyst to deepen personal associations with Royal Enfield enthusiasts and customers." However, it is designed to be an inclusive and engaging space that is open to riders, non-riders, travellers and explorers, and their families.

The cafe has a motorcycle museum showcasing the 1939 Flying Flea

"The ambience of the cafe is inspired by the Royal Enfield motorcycling way of life - laid-back, unpretentious and relaxed. The Garage Cafe is a celebration of exploration in a Royal Enfield way through food, beverage, music, entertainment, and personal expression," a statement from Royal Enfield adds. "The Garage Cafe is inspired by the central traditional Portuguese style structure which is reflected in the interiors of the cafe. In addition to that, the Cafe is built around the core values of Royal Enfield that are an expression of timelessness and craftsmanship and an unadulterated love for motorcycling."

The cafe also has some of the most famous custom Royal Enfields on display

The cafe is set up on a half-acre plot of land as a series of independent yet interconnected structures, each of them having its own story. The industrially crafted Gear store building with its zinc roof, laterite infill walls and the now distinctive 'Royal Enfield' charcoal grey metal and glass facade effortlessly bridges its Goan setting with industrial craftsmanship. The facade of the main building has been treated with specially commissioned locally executed artworks inspired from a Royal Enfield iconography based Azulejos inspired installation - hand painted on tiles by Goan artisans. The bar area and the first floor dining space has incredible views of the Baga creek. The double height bar wall has a hand painted backdrop by Monde Art, which takes the viewer through a meandering Goan road trip. The first floor lounge wall has an exciting book art installation by Hanif Qureshi.

1963 Continental GT cafe racer and 1965 MK-2 750cc Interceptor at the RE Garage Cafe

The main building houses a multifunctional gallery and a mini museum that visibly speaks of the past and present of Royal Enfield - from the 1939 Flying Flea motorcycle to the original 1963 Continental GT café racer and 1965 MK-2 750cc Interceptor among other replicas from the brand's rich history. Flanking this structure at the rear is a state-of- the-art Service centre with a motorcycle customisation zone. Some of the most famous custom built Royal Enfield motorcycles are also on display at the cafe.

