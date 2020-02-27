New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Files Trademarks For Flying Flea, Roadster

Together with the two new names, Royal Enfield now has filed trademarks for four new names - Flying Flea, Roadster, Sherpa and Hunter.

Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Royal Enfield has filed trademark applications for two new names

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield trademarks Flying Flea, Roadster names
  • Royal Enfield Sherpa and Royal Enfield Hunter already trademarked
  • At least four new Royal Enfield models expected in the next few years

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield's parent company, has reportedly filed trademark applications for two potential models with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for use on "motorcycles; parts and fittings therefore," as well as for various apparel and merchandise. The latest news comes just a couple of months after Royal Enfield filed trademarks for two new names - Sherpa and Hunter. So, it would be safe to assume that at least four new motorcycles are in the pipeline from Royal Enfield, apart from model upgrades among the existing line-up to meet the latest Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Trademarks Sherpa, Hunter Names

royal enfield flying flea wwii

The Flying Flea was pressed into service in World War II

The Flying Flea name is taken from Royal Enfield's rich heritage, more specifically to the brand's British roots during World War II. The Flying Flea, officially the Royal Enfield WD/RE did active duty in the early 1940s during World War II. The bike was designed for the British War Office as a means of transport that could be dropped by parachute or carried in gliders, to swiftly carry messages and signals between airborne and assault troops where radio communications were not in place.

Also Read: New Generation Royal Enfield Thunderbird May Be Called Meteor

Royal Enfield has used names from its history for modern models, like the RE Interceptor 650, as well as the RE Continental GT 650, the most modern and advanced motorcycles from Royal Enfield on the 650 Twin platform. Royal Enfield has also trademarked another name, the Meteor, a sort of homage to the Royal Enfield Super Meteor produced from 1952 to 1962, which will likely debut as the new name for the upcoming Royal Enfield Thunderbird. So, it's no surprise that the Flying Flea has also been trademarked now, possibly for a future model which will, sooner, than later, see production.

psj993to

The RE Concept KX inspired by the 1930s Model KX and showcases Royal Enfield's design expertise, although no production model has been planned on it

Also Read: Royal Enfield Concept KX Indicates New Brand Direction

0 Comments

What is not clear is the Roadster name, which essentially is a generic name and isn't unique to any past models from Royal Enfield. It could well be that Royal Enfield is finally working on a new model, something with slightly larger displacement than the 650 Twin, to grab a foothold in markets like the US, to compete with the likes of Harley-Davidson and Triumph, as well as emerging markets where modern classic and cruiser motorcycles still seem to be attractive enough options for a whole new generation of riders, unlike the US. Now, the Roadster could well be a new engine platform based on the design concept unveiled at the EICMA show, the Royal Enfield Concept KX. But all that is conjecture at this point. What we do know is that trademarks for four different names have been filed, and if the 650 Twin platform is any indication, the future suddenly looks very exciting at Royal Enfield.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

