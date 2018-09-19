Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 With Accessories Spotted

Images of the upcoming Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with touring and other accessories have surfaced on social media. The images posted on a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Facebook page show the soon-to-be-launched Continental GT 650 sporting several accessories not seen on the bikes revealed officially so far. Seen on the bike is a small flyscreen above the headlight along with bar-end mirrors in dual-tone finish. Also new is a single piece seat with space for a pillion; the stock Continental GT 650 has a rear seat cowl. At the tail is also a grab rail, and stays on the tail section where saddlebags can be mounted for touring. The bike also sports a small blacked out crash guard at the front.

The accessories seem to be OEM units, and will be aimed at offering practicality to the new café racer from Royal Enfield. Both the 650 Twins, including the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, will be globally launched soon, followed by an India launch and first media rides. Both bikes will be the most expensive and most powerful bikes from the Royal Enfield stable, and there is a lot of expectation from the brand to offer relatively affordable modern classic bikes, both in the Indian market, as well as internationally. Royal Enfield will be banking on the 650 Twins to make quite an impression in global markets as well. In India, the bikes are expected to be priced between ₹ 3.25 - 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins will be powered by the same engine - a new 649 cc, parallel-twin engine which is tuned to make 47 bhp of power at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,200 rpm. This is the first parallel-twin engine in Royal Enfield's modern history, and the company will be looking to launch the bikes globally. The air-cooled engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. The Continental GT 650 has a kerb weight of 198 kg, while the Interceptor 650 has a kerb weight of 202 kg. We will be riding both the bikes very soon, so look out for our first impressions on our social media channels as well as our detailed first ride reviews.

