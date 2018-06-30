Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 To Be Discontinued Globally

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 was a turning point for the motorcycle maker when it first arrived in late 2013, but the model is now heading towards the end of its shelf life. While we told you back in January this year that production of the Continental GT 535 was stopped along with sales in India, exports did continue. However, a report by DriveMag now suggests that the cafe racer will be pulled off the shelves globally. The discontinued CGT 535 will make way for the upcoming Continental GT 650 that was unveiled at EICMA 2017, and will be launched first in Europe in the following months before making its way to India later in the year.

The Continental GT was a bold move by Royal Enfield that was known for its old-school cruisers until then, and also saw the company dig deeper into its heritage of British motorcycles. Royal Enfield's flagship motorcycle currently, the Continental GT 535 hasn't been a brisk seller as far as volumes are concerned with the much expensive Harley-Davidson Street 750 beating the former in domestic monthly sales month-on-month. Nevertheless, the more powerful Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is expected to change that with the revised yet retro styling and the new 650 cc parallel-twin engine shared with the Interceptor 650.

So, if you were still planning to purchase the Royal Enfield Continental GT 535, it's not too late. Certain dealerships across the country still have a few stocks of the motorcycle, while the model is also available with dealers across Europe. The cafe racer comes with a 535 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29 bhp and 44 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike uses telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking performance comes from discs at either end. The international-spec CGT 535 also gets ABS as standard.

In contrast, the upcoming Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will be a much better model in terms of quality and finish, while performance will be a lot better with the newly developed engine. The 650 cc motor has been tuned for 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, while paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield President - Rudratej Singh while speaking to Carandbike.com at the Classic 500 Pegasus edition launch had said that the new 650 twins are in their final stages of production and will be hitting the market in a couple of months. The bikes are expected to be the most affordable twin-cylinder bikes to go on sale with prices around ₹ 3-3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

