Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Limited Edition Revealed

Royal Enfield will soon discontinue its 500 cc range in India. The company has announced bookings for the limited edition Tribute Black model of the Classic 500, marking the end of the Classic 500, Thunderbird 500 and the Bullet 500.

Royal Enfield will discontinue its 500cc range in entirety

  • Royal Enfield will discontinue its 500 cc range in India
  • The Limited Edition Classic 350 will have a limited run of production
  • The 500 cc engine will make 27.2 bhp and 41 Nm

Royal Enfield has made it official that it will bid adieu to its 500 cc UCE (Unit Construction Engine) motorcycle range soon. The company's Bullet 500, Classic 500 and the Thunderbird 500 range will not make it beyond April 2020, when BS6 emission norms kick in. And to commemorate the same, Royal Enfield has started taking bookings for the Classic 500 Tribute Black Edition, which is basically a limited edition run of the Classic 500. The Tribute Black Edition will go on sale on February 10, 2020 between 2pm and 5pm.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Edition will be the last models to have the 499 cc single-cylinder engines and will have a limited run of production. Each model will have a serial number along with a dual-tone colour scheme. The engine will continue to make 27.2 bhp and 41.3 Nm of peak torque and will be paired to the 5-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield will pull the plug from its 500 cc range on 31st March 2020. Now that Royal Enfield has its 650 cc range, it will be better for the company to have a tighter portfolio and have models in the 650 cc range as they perform better and are more refined.

0 Comments

Royal Enfield has already launched the BS6 versions of the Himalayan and the Classic 350. The price of the BS6 Classic 350 model is priced at ₹ 1.65 lakh and is about ₹ 11,000 more than the ABS equipped BS4 model of the Classic 350. The engine on the BS6 Classic 350 gets electronic fuel injection and will be more refined. Similarly, prices of the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan start at 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Along with a BS6 compliant engine, the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets a bunch of updates as well.

