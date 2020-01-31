Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Limited Edition Revealed

Royal Enfield has made it official that it will bid adieu to its 500 cc UCE (Unit Construction Engine) motorcycle range soon. The company's Bullet 500, Classic 500 and the Thunderbird 500 range will not make it beyond April 2020, when BS6 emission norms kick in. And to commemorate the same, Royal Enfield has started taking bookings for the Classic 500 Tribute Black Edition, which is basically a limited edition run of the Classic 500. The Tribute Black Edition will go on sale on February 10, 2020 between 2pm and 5pm.

Also Read: BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched In India

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Edition will be the last models to have the 499 cc single-cylinder engines and will have a limited run of production. Each model will have a serial number along with a dual-tone colour scheme. The engine will continue to make 27.2 bhp and 41.3 Nm of peak torque and will be paired to the 5-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield will pull the plug from its 500 cc range on 31st March 2020. Now that Royal Enfield has its 650 cc range, it will be better for the company to have a tighter portfolio and have models in the 650 cc range as they perform better and are more refined.

Also Read: BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In India

Royal Enfield has already launched the BS6 versions of the Himalayan and the Classic 350. The price of the BS6 Classic 350 model is priced at ₹ 1.65 lakh and is about ₹ 11,000 more than the ABS equipped BS4 model of the Classic 350. The engine on the BS6 Classic 350 gets electronic fuel injection and will be more refined. Similarly, prices of the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan start at 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Along with a BS6 compliant engine, the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets a bunch of updates as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.