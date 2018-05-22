Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Limited Edition Model Unveiled

Royal Enfield has launched a limited edition model inspired by a World War II model used by British paratroopers called the Flying Flea. The new limited edition model, called the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus. The Classic 500 Pegasus is inspired by the legendary RE/WD 125 motorcycle, more commonly known as the Flying Flea, which was manufactured at Royal Enfield's underground facility in Westwood, UK, during World War II. Only 1,000 units will be made available globally, of which 190 will be available in Britain.

"The Royal Enfield Flying Flea is the most fantastic story. Imagine these motorcycles that could be parachuted behind enemy lines. Nothing like that had happened before. And it's something that's now engrained in both motorcycling and Airborne forces' history," said Gordon May, Royal Enfield historian.

The Pegasus is priced at GBP 4,999 (around ₹ 4.5 lakh) and will be available for bookings online from July. India prices have not been announced yet, although 250 of these limited edition bikes will be sold in India as well.

Only 1,000 Royal Enfield Pegasus Limited Edition motorcycles will be built

According to the company, the limited edition Pegasus model will be available in two colours inspired by the original palettes of the Flying Flea during World War II - Service Brown and the other called Olive Drab Green. It's not clear yet whether the military olive green shade will be permitted to be commercially sold in India. Each of the 1000 Classic 500 Pegasus Edition motorcycles will carry a unique serial number stencilled on the fuel tank, reminiscent of the 250th Airborne Light Company that served during World War II. One of the original Flying Flea motorcycles is now in Royal Enfield's official collection at the company's UK Technology Centre in Bruntingthorpe, near Birmingham.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus will be available in two colours Click Here To See The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Launch Event The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Limited Edition model is powered by the same 499 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine of the Classic 500, which makes 27.2 bhp of power at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The chassis, brakes and tyres remain the same as the Classic 500, and the bike has a kerb weight of 194 kg.

One of the original Royal Enfield Flying Flea motorcycles is on display at the RE UK Technological Centre

Each of the Classic 500 Pegasus motorcycles will come with a bespoke set of military-style canvas panniers, like the ones used in World War II, bearing the Pegasus logo, and each motorcycle will have brown handlebar grips, a leather strap with brass buckles across the air filter, blacked out silencers, rims, kickstart lever, pedals and headlight bezel to complete the period look.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.