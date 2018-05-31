Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus: Key Features

Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 500 Pegasus in India and it is priced at ₹ 2.49 lakh (on -road Maharshtra). It's a very special motorcycle for the company considering that it was built out of research done to find out the roots of Royal Enfield. The company's team has worked hard at making the bike look authentic and do full justice to the early Royal Enfield motorcycles. In India, the bike is priced at ₹ 2.49 lakh (on-road Maharashtra) and ₹ 2.40 lakh (on-road Delhi) and bookings for the limited edition Classic 500 motorcycle will be done online and they will commence only on July 10. Although Royal Enfield will be making 1000 examples of the new Classic 500 Pegasus edition, India will be getting only 250 motorcycles, while the remaining units will be sold in the UK, the US and Australia. So, though you have some time to make your mind up and buy one for yourself, we'll tell you all about the key features of this bike.

Royal Enfield Classic 500

The Royal Enfield Pegasus Edition is modern and uses the same engine as the standard Classic 500. The 499 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine makes 27.2 bhp at 5250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension setup with telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear, along with disc brakes at either end remain the same as well. The bike has a kerb weight of 194 kg. India will be getting only 250 units of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus edition The Pegasus edition takes inspiration from the military RE motorcycle ' Flying Flea - that was used at the time and recreates that period look visually on the Classic 500. The bike gets the Service Brown paint scheme (Olive Drab Green available internationally) Every example produced will come with a unique serial number stencilled on the fuel tank, just like the motorcycles used in World War II carried the numbers of the regiment they represented. The Classic 500 Pegasus Edition takes inspiration from the military RE motorcycle Flying Flea The Pegasus emblem, which represents the Parachute regiment insignia, also sits on the fuel tank, and the bike gets period-correct Royal Enfield badges. You get brown handlebar grips, a leather strap with brass buckles across the air filter, while the chrome bits including the headlight bezel, kickstart lever, rims, exhaust, and foot pegs have been blacked out for the utilitarian look. There are military-style canvas panniers added to the Pegasus edition as well. Bookings for the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition commence today while deliveries will start sometime next month.

