Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus India Launch Details Revealed

Taking a chapter from its illustrious history, Royal Enfield recently unveiled the Classic 500 Pegasus limited edition motorcycle in the UK and the limited edition offering will be launched in India on May 30, 2018. The new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus motorcycle pays homage to the legendary RE/WD Flying Flea 125 motorcycle that was manufactured at the manufacturer's underground facility in Westwood, UK during the World War II. It was used by the British paratroopers and was more commonly known as the Flying Flea. Only 1000 units of the Pegasus edition will be manufactured globally, of which only 250 units come to India. The UK has been allocated only 190 units in comparison.

(The RE Classic 500 Pegasus Edition will be limited to just 1000 units worldwide)

The original Flying Flea motorcycles manufactured during the World War II were designed to serve behind the enemy lines and were air-dropped from the aircraft encased in a protective steel cradle or carried in Horsa assault gliders. The modern-day Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus edition brings a host of changes to pay tribute to the original motorcycle.

Each of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition motorcycles produced will carry a unique serial number stencilled on the fuel tank, which will be reminiscent of the 250th Airborne Light Company that served during World War II. The bike will be available in two colours inspired by the original Flying Flea - Service Brown and Olive Drab Green. It's not clear yet if the military olive green shade will be sold in India.

(The Classic 500 Pegasus Edition with the original Flying Flea)

Other editions will include the period correct brown handlebar grips, a leather strap with brass buckles across the air filter and military-style canvas panniers. The bike will also get a blacked-out treatment on certain components including the exhaust, engine, handlebar, wheels, pedals, kick-start and headlight bezel.

Mechanically, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Limited Edition motorcycle will get no changes and the bike will continue to draw power from the same 499 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 27.2 bhp at 5250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed transmission. The chassis, suspension and brakes are also same as the standard Classic 500.

(Each bike will wear the Pegasus emblem and unique serial number on the fuel tank)

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition has been priced at around ₹ 4.5 lakh in the UK, which is about six per cent more than the standard Classic 500 in the country. In India too, the Pegasus edition will command a slightly higher price tag and should be priced around ₹ 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model will be produced at the brand's Chennai-based facility.

