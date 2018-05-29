Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition: What To Expect

Royal Enfield has an illustrious history with its origins from the UK and its bikes have served the British and the Indian armies over the years. With a rich military legacy to its name, Royal Enfield unveiled the Classic 500 Pegasus Edition in the UK earlier this month, that pays homage to the paratroopers in the British army and the original Flying Flea motorcycles that served during the World War II. The Pegasus Edition is limited to just 1000 units worldwide and only 250 units will be sold in India. With the limited edition model just one day away from launch, here's what you can expect from the 2018 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition.

(The Classic 500 Pegasus Edition will be offered only in the Service brown shade in India)

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition draws inspiration from the RE/WD 125 bikes that were used during the battles of WWII. They were commonly referred to as the 'Flying Flea' motorcycles and were supposed to be light transporters that could be dropped from military aircrafts for reconnaissance, communications and carrying soldiers into battle. Most noticeably, the Classic 500 Pegasus Edition gets a visual overhaul to recreate some of that retro appearance on the bike.

The cosmetic changes include the Pegasus emblem on the fuel tank, which is the official Parachute Regiment insignia. There will be a unique serial number stencilled on the tank on the each of the 1000 units produced, just like the motorcycles used in World War II carried the numbers of the regiment they represented. The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition will also come with military-style canvas panniers.

(Each RE Classic 500 Pegasus Edition will have a unique stencilled serial number on the fuel tank)

The Classic 500 Pegasus Edition was unveiled in the UK with two colours - Service Brown and Olive Drab Green. Only the Service Brown shade will be available on sale in India though, since the government does not allow the military green shade to be used on civilian vehicles. Unlike the standard Classic 500, the Pegasus edition will be removing everything chrome from the motorcycle, and instead, there will be blacked out elements including the headlamp bezel, engine rims, handlebar and the exhaust muffler. Some retro touches include the leather strap across the air filter box and brown handlebar grips.

The Royal Enfield Pegasus Edition shares the same powertrain as the standard version. This means that power will continue to come from the 499 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned to produce 27.2 bhp at 5250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The other components have been carried over as well.

(Only 1000 Royal Enfield Pegasus Limited Edition motorcycles will be built globally)

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition will indeed be special and considering only a few units will be available globally, you can expect to be a rare sight on roads. Expect prices for the Pegasus Edition to be around ₹ 2 lakh (ex-showroom), which will make it one of the most expensive offerings from Royal Enfield. We will be bringing you all the updates and details from the launch tomorrow, so keep watching this space for everything you need to know about the Pegasus edition.

