Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition: What Else Can You Buy?

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition has been launched in India priced at ₹ 2.40 lakh (on-road Delhi) and only 250 examples of the motorcycles will be sold here. This makes the Pegasus a rare motorcycle to get your hands on. And with bookings to be made open to all on RE's website on July 10, 2018, at 2 pm, it will take more than just fast fingers to reserve one for yourself. For those who may not get a chance to bring the Pegasus edition home, the market today has quite a few offerings in the same price bracket, and while these might not necessarily be history-laden cruisers like the Classic 500 Pegasus, the motorcycles can still munch a few miles. Here's are our top choices that you can buy instead of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition.

Royal Enfield Classic 500 1.9 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Launched

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X

(The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X brings the brand's old school charm with a young feel)

If it's a Royal Enfield you want but not necessarily the Classic 500 or the Pegasus edition in particular, the recently launched Thunderbird 500X also fits the bill quite well. Unlike the Pegasus, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X is considerably cheaper and boasts of a young and vibrant appearance. It's a lot more comfortable too than the standard Thunderbird with the flat handlebar and gunslinger-style seat aimed to command a more relaxed riding position that aids in urban commute. Moreover, the Thunderbird 500X can be had in shades of blue and yellow, both of which get the blacked out treatment. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X draws power from the same 499 cc single-cylinder engine that also powers the Pegasus edition and is tuned for 27.3 bhp and 41.3 Nm of peak torque. The Thunderbird 500X is priced at ₹ 1.98 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

UM Renegade Classic

(The UM Renegade Classic is the only other cruiser in this price bracket)

The cruiser segment isn't really flooded with options in this price range and if you look past buying a Royal Enfield, it is the UM Renegade Classic that makes the cut here as a retro-styled style motorcycle. The UM offering boasts of similar styling reminiscent of the old school American cruisers, while power comes from a 280 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 25 bhp and 23 Nm of peak torque. The UM Renegade Classic commands an identical price to the Classic 500 and is priced at ₹ 1.95 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition: Key Features

TVS Apache RR 310

(The TVS Apache RR 310 is a versatile machine)

If you shun the idea of cruisers completely and are opting for something with a fairing, the TVS Apache RR 310 is one of the hottest bikes you can get at this price point. The flagship Apache is modern, gets a spirited motor and is extremely engaging to ride. It underpins the from BMW G 310R and is capable of touring for extended hours or take a few laps around the race track. Power comes from a 312 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 33 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque, and also gets ABS as standard. The Apache RR 310 will cost you as much as the Pegasus edition at nearly ₹ 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda CBR250R

(Old yet dependable, the 2018 Honda CBR250R still remains a lucrative buy)

A favourite for many fans of the Wing brand, the Honda CBR250R was reintroduced in India earlier this year and the bike still remains a lucrative option in the ₹ 2-2.5 lakh segment. The updated 2018 CBR250R retains the same design and engine but now gets revised body decals and LED headlights with DRLs. If you have been a fan of the full-faired quarter-litre offering, the CBR still is a reliable option and comes with ABS too which is a big positive for us. It's also cheaper than the Pegasus edition priced at ₹ 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

KTM 390 Duke

(The KTM 390 Duke is eager around a corner and loaded on features too, but slightly more expensive than the Pegasus)

Boasting of a near perfect power to money ratio, the KTM 390 Duke remains one of the most popular entry-level performance motorcycles on sale and there are little chances you will not enjoy the manic ride it has to offer. The bike is loaded with features including a TFT LCD instrument screen, ride-by-wire, Metzeler tyres, dual-channel ABS and more. The 390 Duke comes with the same 373 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed transmission. The KTM 390 Duke is pricier than the Classic 500 Pegasus priced at ₹ 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), but is also faster and fun in comparison.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.