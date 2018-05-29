Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition: Price Expectation

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition will be officially launched tomorrow in India on May 30, 2018, and only 1000 units of the limited-edition motorcycle will be produced globally. The Classic 500 pays homage to the paratroopers of the British Army who served during the World War II and the bike will be making it to different parts of the world with India getting 250 units. Royal Enfield's Pegasus Edition then is a highly anticipated limited-edition motorcycle that will be bringing some retro-military themed changes to the Classic 500. Bookings for the Pegasus edition will start tomorrow, but there is no clue on the pricing yet. Here's where we think Royal Enfield will position the Classic 500 Pegasus edition in terms of pricing.

(Each bike will wear the Pegasus emblem on the fuel tank)

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus edition is undoubtedly rare and the bike is certain to command a premium over the standard model. While changes to the motorcycle will be largely visual, there will be a few accessories as well, increasing the price slightly on the offering. Our price expectation for the Classic 500 Pegasus edition is at just about ₹ 2 lakh (ex-showroom). While it will be one of the most expensive offerings from Royal Enfield at that price point, it will certainly remain affordable and at a marginal premium. In contrast, the standard Royal Enfield Classic 500 is priced between ₹ 1.78 lakh and ₹ 1.88 lakh depending on the colour option. The Pegasus Edition is likely to command a premium of around ₹ 10,000 over the standard model, which seems justified.

For the extra premium that you do spend, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition comes with a visual overhaul and is reminiscent of the bikes from the World War II era. The limited edition motorcycle has been influenced by the Royal Enfield RE/WD 125, nicknamed as the Flying Flea and is offered in two colours internationally - Service Brown and Olive Drab Green. India is likely to only get the brown colour option.

(The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus will be available in two colours internationally)

Each motorcycle will come with a unique serial number stencilled on the fuel tank, alongside the Pegasus emblem. The limited-edition also comes with military-style panniers, period correct Royal Enfield badges, brown handlebar grips and a leather strap with brass buckles across the air filter. The chrome bits including the headlight bezel, kickstart lever, rims, exhaust, pedals have all been blacked out to complete the look.

The Pegasus edition uses the same 499 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 27.2 bhp and 41.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension and brakes are carried over the standard version as well.

(190 units will be sold in the UK, 250 in India, 560 in other parts of the world)

The original Flying Flea was a lightweight 125 cc two-stroke motorcycle that was air dropped from onboard the Horsa Glider. The bikes were designed to be light and sturdy to provide reconnaissance, communications support to soldiers behind enemy lines. Over 4000 examples of the Flying Flea were deployed during the war, and one of the bikes is on display at the Royal Enfield Technical Centre in the UK.

