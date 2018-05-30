Unveiled earlier this month in the UK, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition has been launched in India priced at ₹ 2.49 lakh (on-road Maharashtra), while it costs ₹ 2.40 lakh on road in Delhi). The limited-edition model holds special importance for the brand, taking a chapter from its illustrious history. The RE Classic 500 Pegasus Edition is restricted to just 250 units in India and pays homage to the paratroopers in the British army who served in the World War II. The Pegasus edition takes inspiration from the military RE motorcycle ' Flying Flea - that was used at the time and recreates that period look visually on the Classic 500. Only 1000 units of the Classic 500 Pegasus edition will be made globally.

Only 250 units of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition will be sold in India

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition is priced at a premium over the standard version. For the premium, the bike gets the Service Brown paint scheme (Olive Drab Green available internationally), while every example produced will come with a unique serial number stencilled on the fuel tank, just like the motorcycles used in World War II carried the numbers of the regiment they represented. The Pegasus emblem, which represents the Parachute regiment insignia, also sits on the fuel tank, and the bike gets period-correct Royal Enfield badges.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus comes with unique serial number stencilled on the fuel tank

In addition, you get brown handlebar grips, a leather strap with brass buckles across the air filter, while the chrome bits including the headlight bezel, kickstart lever, rims, exhaust, and foot pegs have been blacked out for the utilitarian look. There are military-style canvas panniers added to the Pegasus edition as well.

At the heart of it though, the Royal Enfield Pegasus Edition is modern and uses the same engine as the standard Classic 500. The 499 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine makes 27.2 bhp at 5250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension setup with telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear, along with disc brakes at either end remain the same as well. The bike has a kerb weight of 194 kg.

Bookings for the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition commence from July 10

The Pegasus Edition has been inspired by the RE/WD 125 two-stroke motorcycles that were used during World War II. Nicknamed as the 'Flying Flea', the bikes were dropped from the Horsa Glider to provide reconnaissance, communications support to soldiers behind enemy lines. Over 4000 examples of the Flying Flea were deployed during the war. Apart from India, 190 units of the Pegasus Edition will be sold in the UK, while the remaining 560 examples will go to Australia and the US.

Bookings for the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition commence today while deliveries will start sometime next month. The limited-edition bikes celebrate a piece of history including that of Royal Enfield.

