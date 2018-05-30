Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus will be a limited edition motorcycle and globally the company will making only 1000 units of the bike.

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus pays homage to the World War II motorcycle, the RE/WD 125

The new limited edition Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus is all set of be launched in India today and we'll be brining you all the live updates from the launch event here. The new Classic 500 Pegasus edition has been designed on a retro-military theme and it pays homage to one of Royal Enfield's motorcycles used in World War II - the two-stroke RE/WD 125, also known as the Flying Flea. Royal Enfield will be making only 1000 units of the limited-edition Classic 500 Pegasus and India will be getting only 250 units.

We have already told you a lot about the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus. As the bike is based on the existing Royal Enfield Classic 500 , the Pegasus edition uses the same 499 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 27.2 bhp and 41.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension and brakes are carried over the standard version as well. Globally, the bike will be offered in two colours internationally - Service Brown and Olive Drab Green, India, however, is only expected to get the former.

Here Are The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition:

May 30, 2018
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition: India To Get Limited Units
The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus is a limited edition model of the Royal Enfield Classic 500. The company will be making only 1,000 examples of the bike, out of which only 250 will be sold in India. The rest of the bikes will be sold in the UK, Australia and the US.

May 30, 2018
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition: World War II Connection
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition comes with a visual overhaul and is reminiscent of the bikes from the World War II era. The limited edition motorcycle has been influenced by one specific motorcycle - the two-stroke RE/WD 125. Popularly known as the 'Flying Flea', the RE/WD 125 motorcycle was manufactured at the company's underground facility in Westwood, UK, and the bike served the British paratroopers during World War II.

May 30, 2018
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus India Launch: Live Updates
Royal Enfield will be launching the new Classic 500 Pegasus in India today and it will be a limited-edition model.

We'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here, so stay tuned.