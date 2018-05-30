Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features

The new limited edition Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus is all set of be launched in India today and we'll be brining you all the live updates from the launch event here. The new Classic 500 Pegasus edition has been designed on a retro-military theme and it pays homage to one of Royal Enfield's motorcycles used in World War II - the two-stroke RE/WD 125, also known as the Flying Flea. Royal Enfield will be making only 1000 units of the limited-edition Classic 500 Pegasus and India will be getting only 250 units.

We have already told you a lot about the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus. As the bike is based on the existing Royal Enfield Classic 500 , the Pegasus edition uses the same 499 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 27.2 bhp and 41.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension and brakes are carried over the standard version as well. Globally, the bike will be offered in two colours internationally - Service Brown and Olive Drab Green, India, however, is only expected to get the former.

Here Are The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition: