Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus: 5 Things You Need To Know About This Bike

Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus: 5 things to know About This Bike

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus is all set to go on sale in India on May 30. The two-wheeler manufacturer has designed this limited edition motorcycle to pay homage to one of the most famous Royal Enfield motorcycles used in World War II - the two-stroke RE/WD 125. Popularly known as the 'Flying Flea', the RE/WD 125 motorcycle was manufactured at the company's underground facility in Westwood, UK, and the bike served the British paratroopers during World War II.

The RE/WD 125, called the Flying Flea, was a two-stroke motorcycle used in World War II

The lightweight RE/WD 125 motorcycles were air-dropped from aircraft during the war, and used extensively by the then newly formed Parachute Regiment. The Flying Flea bikes were dropped by parachute, encased in a protective steel cradle or carried in Horsa assault gliders. On the ground, the bikes were used for reconnaissance, communications and carrying soldiers into battle.

The original Royal Enfield Flying Flea takes pride of place at Royal Enfield's UK Technological Centre

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus is a limited edition model of the Royal Enfield Classic 500. The company will be making only 1,000 examples of the bike, out of which only 250 will be sold in India. The rest of the bikes will be sold in the UK, Australia and the US. RE Classic 500 Pegasus Edition The Classic 500 Pegasus Edition will be available in two colours - Service Brown and Olive Drab Green. In India though, only the Service Brown shade will be available on sale. Each limited edition motorcycle will carry a unique serial number stencilled on the fuel tank, just like the motorcycles used in World War II carried the numbers of the regiment they represented. The RE Classic 500 Pegasus Edition will be available internationally in two colours



Each bike will wear the Pegasus emblem - the official Parachute Regiment insignia, and come with a pair of unique canvas panniers, like the ones used by despatch riders in the war, also bearing the Pegasus logo. Each motorcycle will also have authentic markings of military motorcycles, including brown handlebar grips, a leather strap with a brass buckle across the air filter, blacked out silencers, rims, kickstart lever, pedals and headlight bezel to complete the period look. Each bike will wear the Pegasus emblem on the fuel tank The Royal Enfield Pegasus Edition shares the same engine with the Royal Enfield Classic 500. The 499 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine makes 27.2 bhp of power at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The chassis, brakes and tyres remain the same as the Classic 500, and the bike has a kerb weight of 194 kg. Each RE Classic 500 Pegasus Edition will have a unique stencilled serial number and period-looking canvas panniers Prices for the Indian edition are yet to be announced, but we expect the Classic 500 Pegasus to be priced just above ₹ 2 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can also buy a range of genuine motorcycle accessories that are compatible with the period look of the motorcycle.

