Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Launched In The US

The 2018 Royal Enfield Classic 500 with standard ABS will be available on sale across Royal Enfield dealers in North America.

The Classic 500 has been launched with standard ABS in North America

Highlights

  • Standard ABS introduced in Royal Enfield Classic 500
  • Royal Enfield has not introduced ABS in the domestic market yet
  • The Classic 500 Pegasus Edition is the newest model from Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 500 with standard ABS in the US, and the new motorcycles will be available on sale this month across dealers in the US. All 2018 Royal Enfield Classic 500 motorcycles will come standard with ABS, rear disc brake and will be available in new colours as well. The Classic 500 ABS will be available in the standard colours of Black and Lagoon, as well as military colours, including the Battle Green, Desert Storm and Squadron Blue. Two new colours have also been added, the Gun Metal Grey and Stealth, as well as chrome colours in black, green and graphite.

Royal Enfield Classic 500
1.9 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Classic 500

"The Classic 500 is currently the most popular motorcycle in our line-up, and we are excited to offer improvements to an already fun, accessible and affordable motorcycle," said Rod Copes, President, Royal Enfield America. "The addition of anti-lock brakes is confidence-inspiring for new and experienced riders alike, and the new colours are a great addition to the Classic line-up - including the new flat-black Stealth with a blacked-out engine and exhaust."

royal enfield classic 500 pegasus edition

The Classic 500 Pegasus Edition is already on sale in India but doesn't get ABS

Also Read: Key Features Of Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition

In terms of mechanicals, the 2018 Royal Enfield Classic 500 continues to be powered by the same 499 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which makes 27.2 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The suspension set-up with a telescopic front fork at the front and twin shocks at the rear remain unchanged, as does the chassis.

Royal Enfield North America has several planned new model introductions this year, including the Bullet 500, and the updated Royal Enfield Himalayan. The Classic 500 Pegasus Edition model which was recently launched in Europe and India will be introduced in the US later in the year. So far, there's no word on when Royal Enfield will launch motorcycles in India with ABS, but considering the deadline for motorcycles above 125 cc to be fitted with ABS by April 2019, we expect Royal Enfield to introduce ABS in the domestic market as well, across all models, maybe much sooner than the deadline next year.

