Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Deliveries Begin; Price Revealed

Royal Enfield dealerships across the country have begun deliveries of the Classic 500 ABS version, CarAndBike can confirm. The Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS is priced at ₹ 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and is about ₹ 20,00-30,000 more expensive than the standard version. Prices vary depending on the colour of the Classic 500. At present, dealers have conveyed to CarAndBike that ABS is available in the Stealth Black and Desert Storm colour options, while other versions will get the feature later in the timeline. The update comes just weeks after the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition were introduced becoming the first bikes from the manufacturer to get ABS in India.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 also uses a dual-channel ABS unit, same as the one on the Classic Signals edition and the recently introduced Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS. The price hike does seem a bit steep on the Classic 500, considering the Himalayan is priced at a premium of about ₹ 10,000-12,000 over the standard version. Nevertheless, the feature has been a long awaited one across the company's line-up, more so since the international versions were already equipped with the feature.

Apart from ABS, the Classic 500 does not get any change and is offered with the 499 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine tuned for 27 bhp and 41 Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

While the complete RE range will get ABS over the next few months, the company is now ramping up operations as it gears up to introduce the much awaited Interceptor and Continental GT 650 motorcycles. Both models will be headlining the company's international business. The global launch for the Royal Enfield650 twins is scheduled towards the end of this month.

