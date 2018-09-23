Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 standard version has been updated with a rear disc brake, priced at ₹ 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated version comes weeks after the Classic 350 ABS was introduced as part of the new Signals Edition. The company at the time did say that it is in the process of upgrading its entire range to ABS and the rear disc brake version on the base Classic 350 takes a step towards the same. There is no ABS yet on the base Classic 350. Compared to the Signals Edition that retails at ₹ 1.62 lakh, the base Classic 350 is cheaper by ₹ 15,000.

The rear disc brake version on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 was first introduced on the gunmetal grey version and now makes it to the base trim. Apart from the additional feature, there's no change in the model. The bike continues to draw power from the same 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear.

Earlier this month, deliveries of the Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS and the Classic 500 ABS commenced across the country. Both bikes, along with the Classic 350 ABS Signals Edition use a dual-channel unit. The move has been made in order to meet the safety regulations that will be mandated from April 2019 onwards.

Meanwhile, the highly awaited Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are all set to be launched. We will be riding them in Santa Cruz, California, this week, while the global launch is slated for later this month. Stay tuned to our social media handles for all the updates on the 650 Twins and do log on to CarAndBike for the review too.

