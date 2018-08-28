Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.62 Lakh

Introducing a new special edition version in the Classic series, Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 350 Signals Edition in India priced at ₹ 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition celebrates the motorcycle's association with the Indian Armed Forces, specifically the Indian Army Corps of Signals. The special edition Classic 350 takes inspiration from the same gets a host of cosmetic changes. Sales of the Classic 350 Special Edition will commence in a month's time and the model will be exclusively sold online on the company's website. The bookings for the Classic 350 Signals Edition have begun. The signals edition is priced at a premium of approximately ₹ 15,000 over the standard model.

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Launch Limited Edition Classic 350 In India

Advertisement

Royal Enfield has tried to convey another story from its long legacy in India, having originally been a supplier to the army for service motorcycles. The Indian Army Corps of Signals is the division that overseas military communications for the armed forces.

(The Classic 350 Signals Edition uses the same engine as the regular 350 cc model) (The Classic 350 Signals Edition uses the same engine as the regular 350 cc model)

With respect to cosmetic changes, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition blacked out chrome bits including the headlamp bezel, engine, crankcase cover, exhaust muffler, spoked wheels, and the handlebar too. The bike is available in a single-seat version that is finished in a dark shade of brown and complements both colour options. The bike also comes with the unique stencilled numbering on the fuel tank for each of the limited edition models produced and also gets the Corps emblem alongside.

(The motorcycle will have two colours; Airborne Blue & Storm Rider Sand) (The motorcycle will have two colours; Airborne Blue & Storm Rider Sand)

Mechanically, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition continues to use the same 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled tuned for 19 bhp at 5250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque available at 4000 rpm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 35 mm telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking performance comes from a single disc at the front and at the rear as well.

The good part is that the motorcycle also gets ABS as standard and is a first for any bike in the Royal Enfield portfolio. The bike will be offered in two colours which are Airborne Blue and Storm Rider Sand.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.