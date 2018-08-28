Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.62 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 1.62 Lakh

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition celebrates the motorcycle's association with the Indian Armed Forces and gets new colours and cosmetic updates inspired by the Indian Army Corps of Signals.

View Photos
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition will not be a limited edition model

Introducing a new special edition version in the Classic series, Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 350 Signals Edition in India priced at ₹ 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition celebrates the motorcycle's association with the Indian Armed Forces, specifically the Indian Army Corps of Signals. The special edition Classic 350 takes inspiration from the same gets a host of cosmetic changes. Sales of the Classic 350 Special Edition will commence in a month's time and the model will be exclusively sold online on the company's website. The bookings for the Classic 350 Signals Edition have begun. The signals edition is priced at a premium of approximately ₹ 15,000 over the standard model.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Thunderbird 350X

Bullet 350

Classic 500

Thunderbird 350

Himalayan

Bullet 500

Thunderbird 500X

Classic Desert Storm

Thunderbird 500

Classic Chrome

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Launch Limited Edition Classic 350 In India

Advertisement

Royal Enfield has tried to convey another story from its long legacy in India, having originally been a supplier to the army for service motorcycles. The Indian Army Corps of Signals is the division that overseas military communications for the armed forces.

901jc3k4(The Classic 350 Signals Edition uses the same engine as the regular 350 cc model)

With respect to cosmetic changes, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition blacked out chrome bits including the headlamp bezel, engine, crankcase cover, exhaust muffler, spoked wheels, and the handlebar too. The bike is available in a single-seat version that is finished in a dark shade of brown and complements both colour options. The bike also comes with the unique stencilled numbering on the fuel tank for each of the limited edition models produced and also gets the Corps emblem alongside.

n75kkujs(The motorcycle will have two colours; Airborne Blue & Storm Rider Sand)

Mechanically, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition continues to use the same 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled tuned for 19 bhp at 5250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque available at 4000 rpm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 35 mm telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking performance comes from a single disc at the front and at the rear as well.

0 Comments

The good part is that the motorcycle also gets ABS as standard and is a first for any bike in the Royal Enfield portfolio. The bike will be offered in two colours which are Airborne Blue and Storm Rider Sand.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Commando
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield
Bullet 500
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj
Avenger Street 220
TAGS :
Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Bikes in India Royal Enfield Classic 350

Latest News

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.62 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.62 Lakh
Kalashnikov SM-1 Off-Road Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
Kalashnikov SM-1 Off-Road Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
Mercedes-Benz EQ C Teased Ahead Of Unveil In September
Mercedes-Benz EQ C Teased Ahead Of Unveil In September
2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images
2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images
Pininfarina History And Association With India Showcased At 2018 Pebble Beach
Pininfarina History And Association With India Showcased At 2018 Pebble Beach
Fuel Prices Set To Increase Every Day Again, Diesel Price Reaches Record High
Fuel Prices Set To Increase Every Day Again, Diesel Price Reaches Record High
Shah Rukh Khan Bats For Child Safety In Cars
Shah Rukh Khan Bats For Child Safety In Cars
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica To Go Into Production From Next Month
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica To Go Into Production From Next Month
Audi PB 18 E-Tron Concept Car Unveiled At Laguna Seca
Audi PB 18 E-Tron Concept Car Unveiled At Laguna Seca
SRK And Hyundai Push For Better Road Safety In India
SRK And Hyundai Push For Better Road Safety In India
Royal Enfield 650 Twin Service Manual Leaked
Royal Enfield 650 Twin Service Manual Leaked
Royal Enfield To Launch Signals Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
Royal Enfield To Launch Signals Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
Ducati Scrambler 1100: Variants Explained
Ducati Scrambler 1100: Variants Explained
Infiniti Prototype 10 Single Seater Concept EV Revealed At Pebble Beach
Infiniti Prototype 10 Single Seater Concept EV Revealed At Pebble Beach
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,007
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED BIKE

533 Activa Bikes

Available
Used Activa Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 3,500
More Scooter Bikes

104 Bajaj V15 Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj V15 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 36,000
More Commuter Bikes

9 Achiever Bikes

Available
Used Achiever Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 54,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Hayate Bikes

Available
Used Hayate Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 31,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Yamaha Alba Bikes

Available
Used Yamaha Alba Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 30,000
More Commuter Bikes

2 Caliber Bikes

Available
Used Caliber Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 18,000
More Commuter Bikes

14 Gusto Bikes

Available
Used Gusto Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 25,000
More Scooter Bikes

2 GT 650N Bikes

Available
Used GT 650N Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1.6 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

33 Activa 125 Bikes

Available
Used Activa 125 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 30,000
More Scooter Bikes

6 Bajaj XCD Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj XCD Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 15,000
More Commuter Bikes

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.44 - 1.56 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.66 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.22 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 500
Royal Enfield Classic 500
₹ 1.9 - 2.55 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.79 - 1.82 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
₹ 1.79 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.11 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.93 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 2.03 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 2.01 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield To Launch Signals Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
Royal Enfield To Launch Signals Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images
2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities