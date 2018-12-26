Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.53 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch ABS Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 1.53 Lakh

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Edition now comes with dual-channel ABS, which is priced at a premium of Rs. 6000 over the non-ABS model.

View Photos
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch edition ABS gets no mechanical changes

Royal Enfield has been updating its line-up with Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) since August this year, ahead of the April 2019 deadline. Joining its line-up of ABS equipped models is the Classic 350 Redditch Edition that now gets the safety feature. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Edition ABS is priced at ₹ 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it about ₹ 6000 more expensive than the non-ABS version. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS was introduced last month priced at ₹ 1.63 lakh and followed up with the launch of the Thunderbird 500X ABS priced at ₹ 2.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read: Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS Launched In India

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch ABS gets no mechanical upgrades like all ABS models from the company. Power comes from the same 346 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 19 bhp at 5250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque available at 4000 rpm. The bike uses telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Disc brakes now make it to either wheels on the Classic 350. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Edition was introduced in December 2016, and was inspired by the models that were built during the 1950s at the bike maker's Redditch factory in the UK.

royal enfield classic 350 redditch green

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Green

The Redditch edition bikes are offered in three colours - red, blue and green - for the fuel tank,with the rest of the bike finished in black and chrome. Apart from the new colours, the bikes also feature the Royal Enfield Redditch monogram which was first seen on the 1939 125 cc Royal Baby prototype.

Also Read: Jawa Motorcycles To Get Dual-Channel ABS From June 2019

0 Comments

With the Redditch Edition, almost all bikes in the RE portfolio have been equipped with the safety feature. Only the Classic 350 standard and the Bullet range are yet to get ABS for now. The latter was recently made available with a rear disc brake. Interestingly, Royal Enfield's direct rival Jawa Motorcycles, which originally announced the Jawa and Jawa 42 with single-channel ABS, is now offering the option of dual-channel ABS owing to public demand. The Jawa 42 dual-channel ABS is the most affordable model from the company and is priced at ₹ 1.64 lakh, while the Jawa ABS is priced at ₹ 1.73 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA
Forty Two
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Sport S
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350X
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Commando
JAWA 300
JAWA
300
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield
Bullet 500
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
TAGS :
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch ABS Royal Enfield bikes Royal Enfield Classic 350

