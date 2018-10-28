Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade

The ABS feature will soon roll out on other colours as well of the Royal Enfield Classic 350

Having launched the Classic 350 Signals Edition with Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Royal Enfield is now rolling out the safety feature on the standard variants of the Classic 350 as well. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gun Metal Grey has now been updated with ABS at a price of ₹ 1.80 lakh (on-road), and is expected to be available in other colours as well soon. Much like the Signals Edition, the Classic 350 Gun Metal Grey ABS gets a dual-channel unit. Royal Enfield had previously said that it will be updating its entire model range by early range with the safety feature, in-line with the government's deadline of April 1, 2019, for ABS on bikes above 125 cc.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS uses a 280 mm front disc dual-piston front calipers and a 240 mm rear disc with single piston caliper. The ABS unit is now offered as standard. Compared to the standard version, the ABS-equipped model is about ₹ 10,000 more expensive.

Other mechanicals remain the same on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS with power coming from the same 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned to produce 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Apart from the Classic 350, Royal Enfield is already retailing the Classic 500 and Himalayan motorcycles with ABS as standard. The upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 is confirmed to get ABS as standard right from the start.

The 650 twins are slated for launch on November 14, 2018, with certain dealerships already accepting bookings for the bikes. Pricing will play a crucial role for the success of the 650 twins and we reckon a sub ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag is in order, which will give the Chennai-based bike maker a competitive edge in the segment.

While Royal Enfield is moving up the displacement ladder, Mahindra will be entering the retro motorcycle segment, all guns blazing, with the newly resurrected Jawa Motorcycles. Powered by a 296 cc engine, the new Jawa offering will compete directly with the Classic 350 when it arrives.

