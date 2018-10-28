New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gun Metal Grey is now available with dual-channel ABS and is priced at Rs. 1.80 lakh (on-road).

View Photos
The ABS feature will soon roll out on other colours as well of the Royal Enfield Classic 350

Having launched the Classic 350 Signals Edition with Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Royal Enfield is now rolling out the safety feature on the standard variants of the Classic 350 as well. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gun Metal Grey has now been updated with ABS at a price of ₹ 1.80 lakh (on-road), and is expected to be available in other colours as well soon. Much like the Signals Edition, the Classic 350 Gun Metal Grey ABS gets a dual-channel unit. Royal Enfield had previously said that it will be updating its entire model range by early range with the safety feature, in-line with the government's deadline of April 1, 2019, for ABS on bikes above 125 cc.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched In India

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS uses a 280 mm front disc dual-piston front calipers and a 240 mm rear disc with single piston caliper. The ABS unit is now offered as standard. Compared to the standard version, the ABS-equipped model is about ₹ 10,000 more expensive.

Other mechanicals remain the same on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS with power coming from the same 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned to produce 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Apart from the Classic 350, Royal Enfield is already retailing the Classic 500 and Himalayan motorcycles with ABS as standard. The upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 is confirmed to get ABS as standard right from the start.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Bookings Open

The 650 twins are slated for launch on November 14, 2018, with certain dealerships already accepting bookings for the bikes. Pricing will play a crucial role for the success of the 650 twins and we reckon a sub ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag is in order, which will give the Chennai-based bike maker a competitive edge in the segment.

0 Comments

While Royal Enfield is moving up the displacement ladder, Mahindra will be entering the retro motorcycle segment, all guns blazing, with the newly resurrected Jawa Motorcycles. Powered by a 296 cc engine, the new Jawa offering will compete directly with the Classic 350 when it arrives.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Commando
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield
Bullet 500
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj
Avenger Street 220
TAGS :
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gun Metal Grey Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Bikes ABS

Latest News

Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade
Maruti Suzuki To Roll Out BS6 Vehicles By January 2020
Maruti Suzuki To Roll Out BS6 Vehicles By January 2020
MotoGP: Vinales Wins Australian GP Breaking As Marquez And Zarco Crash Out
MotoGP: Vinales Wins Australian GP Breaking As Marquez And Zarco Crash Out
Exclusive: 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 65.25 Lakh
Exclusive: 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 65.25 Lakh
TVS Expands Product Portfolio in Argentina With Apache RR 310, Apache 200 4V And NTorq 125
TVS Expands Product Portfolio in Argentina With Apache RR 310, Apache 200 4V And NTorq 125
Honda Car Will Roll Out BS6 Compliant Car Ahead Of The April 2020 Deadline
Honda Car Will Roll Out BS6 Compliant Car Ahead Of The April 2020 Deadline
Honda Car India Waves Into The Industry 4.0 Agenda With 3D Printing
Honda Car India Waves Into The Industry 4.0 Agenda With 3D Printing
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India Next Year In XC Trim
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India Next Year In XC Trim
Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 6.39 Lakh
Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 6.39 Lakh
New Horex VR6 Raw Revealed
New Horex VR6 Raw Revealed
Hyundai Saga Concept SUV Teased
Hyundai Saga Concept SUV Teased
Diamond Baron Savji Dholakia To Gift 600 Cars To Employees This Diwali
Diamond Baron Savji Dholakia To Gift 600 Cars To Employees This Diwali
Exclusive: Ducati India To Increase Prices Of Panigale V4, V4S
Exclusive: Ducati India To Increase Prices Of Panigale V4, V4S
More e-Rickshaws In India Than Battery Powered Cars In China
More e-Rickshaws In India Than Battery Powered Cars In China
2019 Triumph Speed Twin Images Leaked
2019 Triumph Speed Twin Images Leaked

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,062
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.66 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.22 Lakh *
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
₹ 1.7 Lakh *
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
₹ 1.74 - 1.91 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
₹ 1.79 Lakh *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.07 - 1.14 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
View More
Explore Classic 350
×
Explore Now
x
2018 Hyundai Santro Review
2018 Hyundai Santro Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities