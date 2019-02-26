Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 1.53 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At ₹ 1.53 Lakh

The standard version of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 finally comes equipped with dual-channel ABS and is priced at a premium of Rs. 5800 over the non-ABS model.

Having commenced updating its line-up with ABS last year, Royal Enfield has finally introduced the safety feature on the standard version of the Classic 350. The entry-level Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS is priced at ₹ 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and gets the dual-channel unit for improved braking performance. The feature was originally launched on the Classic 350 Signals Edition in August last year, and has since been made available on the Gunmetal Grey and Redditch models in a phased manner. The new Classic 350 ABS is priced at a premium of ₹ 5800 over the non-ABS model.

In terms of updates, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS gets no additional features and is powered by the same 346 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 19.8 bhp at 5250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque available at 4000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Classic 350 ABS uses a 280 mm disc brake up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, while the bike is suspended by telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

The Royal Enfield Classic Signals edition is the first motorcycle the company to get ABS in India

With the standard Classic 350 equipped with ABS, only the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and 350 ES are left to get the safety feature that will be mandatory from April 1, 2019. We do expect Bullet range to get dual-channel ABS by next month ahead of the deadline. The Classic 350 competes with a number of offerings including the Jawa Forty Two, Bajaj Dominar, UM Renegade and the likes.

