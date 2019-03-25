Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Trials Edition: Price Expectation

Royal Enfield is all set to introduce its new special motorcycles tomorrow. The new Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and Bullet Trials 500 are scrambler-style bikes and will be off-road versions based on the Classic 350 and 500 platform. There are have been multiple spy images in the past while we recently got a glimpse of the upcoming bikes in an official teaser video. Royal Enfield has kept things well under wraps for the new offerings and complete details will be available at the time of the launch including the prices. However, given how the manufacturer usually positions its products in the price band, here's our price expectation on the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and Bullet Trials 500 motorcycles.

Based on the Classic platform, the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and Bullet Trials 500 will get a host of upgrades over the standard version including contrast coloured frame, 3D Royal Enfield logo, and chrome finished telescopic front forks and headlamp nacelle. The stock exhaust has been traded for an up-swept unit, while the 19-inch front and 18-inch spoked wheels now come with dual-purpose tyres. Although not confirmed, the suspension setup is likely to sport longer travel, while the braking system will most remain the same comprising a 280 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS as standard. The RE Bullet 350 and 500 Trials bikes will also trade the pillion seat for a luggage rack, and the taillight seems to have been borrowed from the now discontinued to Continental GT 535 in the company's stable.

With an array of changes over the stock models, the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Trials are expected to be priced at a premium of around ₹ 10,000. Currently, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS is priced at ₹ 1.53 lakh, while the Classic 500 ABS is priced at ₹ 2.11 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). It is likely that RE will introduce a host of new merchandise with the motorcycles including accessories, apparel and safety gear.

With no mechanical changes expected, the new Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Trials will continue to draw power from the 346 cc and 499 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engines, which are paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The former is tuned for 19 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while the latter makes 27 bhp and 41 Nm of peak torque. The company is likely to revise the gearing on the bike to make it more off-road friendly. Complete details on the new Trials bikes will be available tomorrow. Make sure to keep watching this space.

