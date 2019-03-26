Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Prices, Images

The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and 500 are all set to be launched in India and will be the off-road versions based on the Classic 350 and 500 platform. The new scrambler-style offerings have been spotted for a while now, and the company even teased the motorcycles earlier this month. However, little has been revealed about the bikes itself. These new offerings will add to the company's product portfolio while bringing some off-road capability as well. From the previous images and teasers, changes will be aplenty on the bikes including the contrast colour finished chassis, 3D Royal Enfield logo, chrome finished telescopic front forks and headlamp nacelle.

The new Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and Trials 500 will continue to ride on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels, albeit with dual-purpose tyres. Damping duties will be taken care of by telescopic front forks and a twin-shock setup for the rear, which are expected to sport longer travel. Power will continue to come from the same 346 cc and 499 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engines, both of which are paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The former churns out 19 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while the latter makes 27 bhp and 41 Nm of peak torque.

Sporting a host of upgrades, the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and 500 are likely to command a price tag of about Rs. 10,000, over the standard Classic 350 and Classic 500 versions. Currently, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS is priced at Rs. 1.53 lakh, while the Classic 500 ABS is priced at Rs. 2.11 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Catch Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Edition Live Details From The Launch Event Here: