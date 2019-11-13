Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Prices Increased

Royal Enfield has increased prices of the company's more affordable Royal Enfield Bullet 350 models which were introduced in August 2019. The two models which will see a price increase are the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (kick-start), as well as the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (electric start). The entry-level motorcycle in the Royal Enfield family, at ₹ 1,12,000 (ex-showroom) for the kick-start version, and the ₹ 1,26,000 (ex-showroom) for the electric start version, will now cost ₹ 1,14,755 (ex-showroom) and ₹ 1,30,365 for the electric start variant.

The most-affordable Royal Enfield Bullet 350 models come with single-channel ABS, with a 280 mm front disc and two-piston brake caliper, and a 153 mm drum brake on the rear wheel. The engine continues to be the same 346 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled unit which puts out 19.8 bhp at 5,250 rpm, with peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The most affordable Bullet 350 was introduced just a few months ago, and now with sales picking up during the festive season, Royal Enfield seems to have decided to give a minor price hike to the models.

Suspension duties on the Bullet 350 models are handled by conventional 35 mm telescopic forks with 130 mm travel, and twin shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload with 80 mm travel at the rear. The RE Bullet 350 kick-start variant is available in a choice of four colours - Black, Bullet Silver, Sapphire Blue and Onyx Black. The electric start variant of the Bullet 350 is available in a choice of five colours - Maroon, Silver, Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue.

The engine is still BS-IV (meeting Bharat Stage IV regulations) and Royal Enfield is expected to introduce the new BS6-ready engines across the brand's entire product portfolio, well before the April 1, 2020 deadline. We expect the new BS6 Royal Enfield models to get a 8-10 per cent price hike over the current models, but Royal Enfield may be working on other mechanical enhancements in addition to fuel injection in the new and updated BS6 range. The RE Bullet 350 models are still the most affordable models from Royal Enfield, despite the minor price increase.

