Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 Bookings Open At Dealerships

Royal Enfield has been rolling out its BS6 compliant range of motorcycles and the next bike to hit the showrooms soon will be the trusty-old Bullet 350. Royal Enfield dealerships have confirmed to carandbike that bookings are open for the 2020 Bullet 350 BS6 at a token amount of ₹ 10,000. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is currently the most affordable motorcycle in the brand's line-up with prices starting at ₹ 1.14 lakh for the kick-start version, and ₹ 1.30 lakh for the electric start version (all prices, ex-showroom). Expect the bike to remain largely the same visually, but expect to see an updated engine that emits lower emissions.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 Launched In India

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 1.33 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Expect new colour options on the 2020 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 as part of the changes while the blacked-out frame and engine are likely to be on offer. The bike will continue to draw power from the 346 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection that will meet the new stringent emission norms. In the BS4 guise, the motor makes about 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. Expect the BS6 version to make fewer horses in comparison, while torque output could remain the same. The 5-speed transmission will be retained.

Other mechanical bits will remain the same including telescopic forks up front, and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance, on the other hand, comes from the 280 mm front disc with a two-piston brake caliper and a 153 mm drum brake for the rear wheel. The bike is likely to continue using the single-channel ABS as standard.

Also Read: Royal Enfield 650 Twins Now Meet BS6 Emission Norms

The entry-level variants of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 were introduced last year at a more attractive price, in a bid to attract new customers towards the brand. The Chennai-based manufacturer is likely to retain the accessible pricing on the BS6 versions as well and we expect prices to go up to by about ₹ 8000 to ₹ 10,000 on the motorcycle. Apart from the entry-level variants, the bike is also offered in the Bullet 350 KS and ES variants with dual-channel ABS, 3D emblem, and chrome-finished frame, engine and exhaust.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.