New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials Edition: What To Expect

The Royal Enfield Trials 350 and 500 will go on sale later today. Here's what you can expect from the new motorcycles.

View Photos

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the Bullet 350 and 500 Trials edition and as we've already told you, these are scrambler-style bikes. These will be off-road versions based on the Classic 350 and 500 platform. In fact, the company has already teased the bike in an official video but there have been multiple spy shots. However, these spy shots or even the teaser video has not revealed much and Royal Enfield has kept things under wraps for the new offerings. These new offerings will add to the company's product portfolio in the country and we really look forward to how the company prices both the bikes. Though we don't know much about both the Trials 350 and Trials 500 edition yet, here's what we can expect from both the bikes.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500: Price Expectation

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Thunderbird 350X

Bullet 350

Interceptor 650

Classic 500

Thunderbird 350

Himalayan

Continental GT 650

Bullet 500

Thunderbird 500X

Classic Desert Storm

Thunderbird 500

Classic Chrome

The new special edition motorcycle is based on the Classic platform with the chassis finished in contrast colours. Much like all special edition motorcycle that come from the manufacturer, the bike is not expected to get mechanical changes. The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and Bullet Trials 500 will get a host of upgrades over the standard version including contrast coloured frame, 3D Royal Enfield logo, and chrome finished telescopic front forks and headlamp nacelle. The Bullet Trials 500 and Trials 350 are likely to ride on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. It's likely that the tyres will be tubed tyres rather than tubeless. Damping duties will be taken care of by telescopic front forks and a twin-shock setup for the rear.

With no mechanical changes expected, the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials will continue to draw power from the 346 cc and 499 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engines, which are paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The former is tuned for 19 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while the latter makes 27 bhp and 41 Nm of peak torque.

0 Comments

With an array of changes over the stock models, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials are expected to be priced at a premium of around ₹ 10,000. Currently, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS is priced at ₹ 1.53 lakh, while the Classic 500 ABS is priced at ₹ 2.11 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA
Forty Two
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Sport S
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350X
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Commando
JAWA 300
JAWA
300
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield
Bullet 500
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
TAGS :
Royal Enfield Trials 350 Royal Enfield Trials 500 Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 Royal Enfield bikes Royal Enfield

Latest News

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials Edition: What To Expect
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials Edition: What To Expect
BMW X5 Launch Details Revealed
BMW X5 Launch Details Revealed
Bentley Continental GT To Summit Pikes Peak
Bentley Continental GT To Summit Pikes Peak
The Ferrari P80/C Is The Company's Most Extreme One-Off Design Ever
The Ferrari P80/C Is The Company's Most Extreme One-Off Design Ever
Bajas World Cup 2019: Aishwarya Pissay Takes Podium In Women's Class, Ashish Raorane Finishes 27th In Portuguese Baja
Bajas World Cup 2019: Aishwarya Pissay Takes Podium In Women's Class, Ashish Raorane Finishes 27th In Portuguese Baja
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Edition: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Edition: Price Expectation
Toyota Kirloskar Motors Adopts Renewable Sources Of Energy in Its Operations
Toyota Kirloskar Motors Adopts Renewable Sources Of Energy in Its Operations
Track-Only Aprilia RSV4 X Revealed
Track-Only Aprilia RSV4 X Revealed
JK Tyre Enters Limca Book Of Records With India's Largest Off-Road Tyre
JK Tyre Enters Limca Book Of Records With India's Largest Off-Road Tyre
2019 Renault Kwid To Cost More From April 2019
2019 Renault Kwid To Cost More From April 2019
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Land Rover Discovery To Travel More Than 6300 Kms For The Mobile Malaria Project
Land Rover Discovery To Travel More Than 6300 Kms For The Mobile Malaria Project
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.45 - 1.91 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.7 - 1.78 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.22 - 1.45 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.78 - 2.99 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 500
Royal Enfield Classic 500
₹ 1.9 - 2.55 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.79 - 1.91 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
₹ 2.94 - 3.15 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
₹ 1.79 - 2.1 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.23 - 2.39 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.93 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 2.03 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 2.01 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Edition: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Edition: Price Expectation
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Sponsored: Apollo Tyres Organises First Edition Of Bad Road Buddies
Sponsored: Apollo Tyres Organises First Edition Of Bad Road Buddies
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities