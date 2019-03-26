Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials Edition: What To Expect

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the Bullet 350 and 500 Trials edition and as we've already told you, these are scrambler-style bikes. These will be off-road versions based on the Classic 350 and 500 platform. In fact, the company has already teased the bike in an official video but there have been multiple spy shots. However, these spy shots or even the teaser video has not revealed much and Royal Enfield has kept things under wraps for the new offerings. These new offerings will add to the company's product portfolio in the country and we really look forward to how the company prices both the bikes. Though we don't know much about both the Trials 350 and Trials 500 edition yet, here's what we can expect from both the bikes.

The new special edition motorcycle is based on the Classic platform with the chassis finished in contrast colours. Much like all special edition motorcycle that come from the manufacturer, the bike is not expected to get mechanical changes. The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and Bullet Trials 500 will get a host of upgrades over the standard version including contrast coloured frame, 3D Royal Enfield logo, and chrome finished telescopic front forks and headlamp nacelle. The Bullet Trials 500 and Trials 350 are likely to ride on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. It's likely that the tyres will be tubed tyres rather than tubeless. Damping duties will be taken care of by telescopic front forks and a twin-shock setup for the rear.

With no mechanical changes expected, the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials will continue to draw power from the 346 cc and 499 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engines, which are paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The former is tuned for 19 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while the latter makes 27 bhp and 41 Nm of peak torque.

With an array of changes over the stock models, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials are expected to be priced at a premium of around ₹ 10,000. Currently, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS is priced at ₹ 1.53 lakh, while the Classic 500 ABS is priced at ₹ 2.11 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

