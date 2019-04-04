Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES Launched With ABS; Prices Start At Rs. 1.21 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES Launched With ABS; Prices Start At ₹ 1.21 Lakh

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and the 350 ES is now equipped with a single-channel ABS and rear lift protection.

View Photos
*Photo used for representational purposes only

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Bullet 350 range gets single-channel ABS
  • All Royal Enfield motorcycles are now ABS equipped
  • Both Bullet 350 models also feature rear lift protection

Royal Enfield has launched the Bullet 350 and the Bullet 350 ES with a single-channel ABS and rear lift protection. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with ABS is priced at ₹ 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ES with ABS is priced at ₹ 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The law now requires all two-wheelers to have either CBS (combined-braking system) or ABS (anti-lock braking system) depending upon the displacement of the engine. The Bullet 350 gets a 280 mm disc up front with a 2-piston calliper while the rear wheel gets a 153 mm single lead internal expanding drum brake. Spyshots show the rear wheel featuring an ABS ring but it could be a speed sensor which will send inputs to the front wheel ABS and keep the rear-wheel from lifting off. Even though the Bullet 350 ES gets disc brakes up front and at the rear, it still gets single-channel ABS. The entire Royal Enfield motorcycle line-up is now equipped with ABS.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 500 ABS Launched In India

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.22 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Also Read: Royal Enfield Trials 350 & Trials 500 Launched In India

0 Comments

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and the Bullet 350 ES get the same engine which is a 346 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that pumps out 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The Bullet 350 is now ₹ 3,500 more expensive than the non-ABS model and the Bullet 350 ES is about ₹ 1,400 more expensive than the non ABS model. The minimal hike in prices is because the ABS is single-channel. Had it been a dual-channel ABS, the price hike would have been steeper, about ₹ 11,000 or so.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj
Avenger Street 220
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Bajaj Avenger Street 180
Bajaj
Avenger Street 180
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA
Forty Two
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Sport S
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350X
TAGS :
Royal Enfield Bikes in India Royal Enfield Bike Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ES

Latest News

BMW F 850 RS Patented In Brazil
BMW F 850 RS Patented In Brazil
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES Launched With ABS; Prices Start At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES Launched With ABS; Prices Start At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Announces Press Conference On April 11
Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Announces Press Conference On April 11
Rolls-Royce Appoints Jozef Kaban As The Head Of Design
Rolls-Royce Appoints Jozef Kaban As The Head Of Design
2019 BMW Z4 Teased Ahead Of Its India Launch
2019 BMW Z4 Teased Ahead Of Its India Launch
Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Finishes 2nd, Rodrigues 3rd Overall After Stage 2
Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Finishes 2nd, Rodrigues 3rd Overall After Stage 2
Citroen To Introduce New Digital Strategy To Build A Strong Network In India
Citroen To Introduce New Digital Strategy To Build A Strong Network In India
F1: Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Tests A Ferrari; Second Fastest At Bahrain Test
F1: Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Tests A Ferrari; Second Fastest At Bahrain Test
MG Hector Connectivity Features: All You Need To Know
MG Hector Connectivity Features: All You Need To Know
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
Citroen India Plans To Grab 2 Per Cent Market Share By 2025-26
Citroen India Plans To Grab 2 Per Cent Market Share By 2025-26
Hyundai's Virtual Cockpit Concept Gets Steering-Mounted Touchscreens
Hyundai's Virtual Cockpit Concept Gets Steering-Mounted Touchscreens
Lightning Strike Electric Superbike Details Out; To Be Launched In USA First
Lightning Strike Electric Superbike Details Out; To Be Launched In USA First
BMW India Introduces New Service Packages Across Range; Starts At Rs. 1 per Kilometre
BMW India Introduces New Service Packages Across Range; Starts At Rs. 1 per Kilometre
2019 Honda Africa Twin Bookings Open In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.5 Lakh
2019 Honda Africa Twin Bookings Open In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.5 Lakh

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Alternatives

Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.08 Lakh *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.07 - 1.14 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.45 - 1.72 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Street 180
Bajaj Avenger Street 180
₹ 93,883 *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.69 Lakh *
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
₹ 1.7 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.7 - 1.78 Lakh *
View More
Explore Bullet 350
×
Explore Now
x
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark
TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities