Royal Enfield BS4 Motorcycles Sold Out

Royal Enfield is now among the first automotive companies in India to have successfully sold all existing inventory of BS4 motorcycles across dealerships, the company said in a statement. So, Royal Enfield has now become fully compliant with the new Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations ahead of the mandated timeline of April 1, 2020. All Royal Enfield stores across the country will sell only BS6 compliant motorcycles starting March 21, 2020, the company said in the press statement.

The BS6 Royal Enfield 650 Twins are slightly more expensive than the BS4 models

Royal Enfield introduced BS6 compliant motorcycles in early January, with the Royal Enfield Classic 350 dual-channel ABS model being the first motorcycle to move to the new emission regulations. The company has also ensured a seamless transition from BS4 to BS6 across its entire motorcycle portfolio, as well as across all its dealerships in India, the statement said. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 model has already reached dealerships, and prices of the BS6 model of the flagship 650 Twins, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, and the RE Continental GT 650 have also been announced.

The Royal Enfield Meteor Minor was sold in the late 1940s and later replaced by the Super Meteor

According to Royal Enfield, the company has deployed phase-wise strategies to make sure that production and distribution of BS4 inventory is scaled down, and has simultaneously scaled up that of BS6 motorcycles. Royal Enfield is also working on several new models, and the 500 cc Thunderbird, as well as Classic 500 models are expected to be axed in the BS6 era. Instead, Royal Enfield is expected to introduce a new model, under the Meteor name. Royal Enfield has also registered several trademarks, under the Hunter, Sherpa, Flying Flea and Roadster names, all of which are expected to be names of new models in Royal Enfield's future product line-up.

