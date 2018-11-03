EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Bobber Concept Teased Again; Could Be Powered By New 834 cc V-Twin

Royal Enfield has released a second teaser for its upcoming bobber-styled motorcycle concept that will make its debut at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy, next week. A Royal Enfield certainly sounds like a good idea, and the teaser image gives a glimpse at the rather long motorcycle with the green finished fuel tank and gold finished forks up front. However, the big news on the Royal Enfield Bobber concept is not the bike itself but the fact that the model will carry the manufacturer's biggest engine yet. According to reports, an 834 cc V-twin engine will power the RE Bobber, which was developed by Royal Enfield with erstwhile partner Polaris Industries. The latter is known for its motorcycle brands Indian and the now defunct Victory, globally.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Teases Bobber Motorcycle Ahead Of EICMA Debut

The Royal Enfield Bobber concept will be revealed on November 6, 2018, at the motorcycle show, and is likely to be a study to gauge the response from Indian and global markets. A high-performance motorcycle will certainly put the Chennai-based company in the premium segment taking on Harley-Davidson. Given a favourable response, the bike maker could introduce the model in the future as early as next year.

(The RE Bobber concept will be revealed on November 6, 2018)

The liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine is said to be BS6 compliant ready and was reportedly developed by Royal Enfield and Polaris before the partnership was dissolved earlier this year. Complete details on the engine and performance figures could be revealed next week at the event. The bike could be the next step in the manufacturer's line-up, having scaled up to 650 cc with its upcoming Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 models. As the 650 twins await its India launch later this month, the RE Bobber will keep the brand a talking amount amidst motorcycle circles, until its next production-ready offering.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Launch Details Revealed

With respect to the concept, it seems the bike maker has taken inspiration from the Royal Enfield KX that was launched in 1936 as a bobber-style motorcycle and was powered by an 1140 cc V-Twin motor. More details on the concept will be available next week and we will be bringing you all the details from ground zero. Make sure to keep watching this space.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.