Royal Enfield Appoints Vinod Dasari As CEO

Vinod Dasari has been appointed as the new CEO of Royal Enfield. He will be replacing Siddhartha Lal, who will continue to be the MD for the company. Prior to joining Royal Enfield, Vinod Dasari was the CEO and MD of Ashok Leyland since 2011.

Prior to joining Royal Enfield, Vinod Dasari served as the MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland since 2011

  • Vinod Dasari replaces Siddhartha Lal as Royal Enfield CEO
  • Siddhartha Lal will continue to be the MD of Royal Enfield
  • Vinod Dasari was previously the MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland

Royal Enfield has appointed Vinod Dasari as its new CEO. Dasari will also join the Board of Eicher Motors Limited as an executive director with immediate effect. He will be replacing Siddhartha Lal, who will continue to be the Managing Director at Royal Enfield. The company says that Siddhartha Lal will continue to support Vinod Dasari on product and brand related areas. Prior to his new role at Royal Enfield, Vinod Dasari was the MD and CEO at Ashok Leyland since 2011. He has held several leadership positions at Cummins India Limited and Timken Company where he went on to become the President of its Global Railroad business in the USA. He started his career with General Electric in 1986.

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd. said, "After a phenomenal success story in the last decade, Royal Enfield is now building the foundations of its next level of growth. As we commence another exciting chapter, I believe, there is no better person than Vinod Dasari to lead Royal Enfield into its next phase of evolution to a global brand. Vinod is a proven leader who combines business vision and people skills. He has been a catalyst in reviving the fortunes of his previous company and re-shaping the dynamics of a hitherto slow moving industry."

Vinod Dasari has also served as the President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) from 2015 to 2017 and as President of Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), from 2013 to 2015.

Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said, "Royal Enfield is an inspiring story and I am very excited to be part of such a fantastic brand. Personally for me, working with a consumer brand will be a tremendous learning opportunity, and professionally, I am looking forward to the challenge of creating a global consumer brand from India."

Hyundai Ties Up With Vodafone For Venue's eSim To Offer Free Connectivity Services
Royal Enfield Appoints Vinod Dasari As CEO
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: TVS' Domestic Sales Fall by 6.59 Per Cent
Car Sales 2019: Hyundai Sales Grow By 2.5% In FY2018-19 As Sales Decline In March 2019
MotoGP: Marquez Takes Dominant Win In Argentina GP 2019; Rossi Finishes On Podium
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Suzuki Sales Grow By 28 Per Cent
2019 Renault Captur Launched With More Safety Features
VE Commercial Vehicles Total Sales Decline By 7.8% In March 2019
Car Sales March 2019: Honda Registers Annual Growth Of 8 Per Cent In FY19
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Leaked In Images
Car Sales March 2019: Honda, Toyota, Mahindra Register Growth, Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop Again
Vardenchi To Open New Lifestyle Garage Store In Mumbai
Honda CB150R Streetster 150 Unveiled; Goes On Sale In Thailand
Car Sales 2019: Mahindra Sales Grow By 11% In FY2018-19
